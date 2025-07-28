Ray J Breaks Silence On Rumors About Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Didn’t Murder Her, We Were In Love’

In what Ray J called his “last interview,” he set the record straight on his relationship with Whitney Houston and rumors that he “murdered” her. “We were in love,” he said.

On July 25, Ray J discussed fighting the Kardashian kartel, the consequences of his crash-outs, and negative narratives about him on Cam Newton‘s Funky Friday. The actor shared insight into the drama that always followed him and how it took a serious turn with Whitney Houston. Ray J opened up about their relationship for the first time and the rumors that haunted him since she died in 2012.

If the fidgeting and flailing were any indication, the #LHHMIA star was clearly going through it during the interview. Among the many things plaguing the entrepreneur were the allegations that he’s a murderer. He confided in Cam that every day, someone reminds him of the claims that he’s the reason Houston tragically died at 48.

Some repeatedly accuse Ray J of supplying drugs found in her system, while others claim he outright killed the icon, whose cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning. The College Hill star clarified that he planned to join Houston the next day. However, he was hours away from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on the night she died.

“She was one of the most important people to me. N***as is saying that I was in the room when she died. Bro, that’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard,” he insisted.

Instead, Ray J was doing a show in San Diego.

“To make me that person when I wasn’t even there [the night she died], and then to put ‘murderer’ on top of that [is too much],” Ray J said.

The embattled media personality explained why he’s finally speaking out, more than a decade later. He claims it was much deeper than the 20th anniversary of “One Wish.”

“I didn’t care about what people were saying at first,” he continued. “It’s not my truth. It’s just certain times when narratives are going to the moon. That’s not true. You have to go and you have to shut certain things down, right? The way they made that seem is so haunting to me.” “When you know the truth, why do you have to jump out there and try to tell it to everyone? It’s so distasteful for somebody to tell somebody [else] something that the other person can’t respond to. To me, it’s unfair. But now that the s**t’s going everywhere, it’s just hurtful,” he explained. Check out what Ray J said about the drug rumors and how how he planned to hard-launch the relationship with Whitney Houston after the flip.

Ray J Addresses Rumors About Drugs & His Relationship With Whitney Houston: “We Were In Love”

Cam asked the questions everyone wants to know, whether Ray J ever supplied or used drugs with Houston.

“I’ve never done one drug with Whitney,” he answered, adding that working as a supplier is laughable for someone with his background. Ray J added that, despite all twitchy appearances, he was only prescription drugs during the interview. He also said hard drugs were so far out of his comfort zone that he never tried them until he was grieving Houston’s death to try to understand it better.

Although the pairing mystified fans, Ray J said it was true love with the singer. It wasn’t a secret, but he revealed that the couple was just a few hours from hard-launching their love to the public.

“The Clive Davis event was the next day. We were going to go there together and we were going to make the announcement that we were [dating],” he said, confessing that speaking on Whitney Houston after she couldn’t speak for herself became too “distateful” to entertain.

Between the surprise love affair and initial reports sparked confusion about a bodyguard named Ray discovering the superstar’s body, the rumors about Ray J have followed him since that tragic day. When his name randomly came up in a Diddy trial question about supplying the mogul with drugs, the speculation about Houston’s demise peaked again.

Ray J Reveals The Method To His Madness Of Constantly Crashing Out

Aside from wanting a good legacy for his children, who will soon understand the shameless shenanigans that have come to define Ray J, he embraces his adversity. The “Wait A Minute” singer recalled being blackballed and accused of “revenge porn” over the sex tape that launched Kim Kardashian into fame. Now, he doesn’t only accept the role of a “villain.” Ray J is banking on it.

Throughout the interview, he swore to Cam that crashing out is the best way to dominate the fickle media landscape. His humanitarian efforts got crickets, but wilding out apparently guarantees an audience. It’s hard to tell if there is any validity to speculation about mental health or substance abuse problems in the comments or if Ray J’s ranting is just his marketing strategy at work once again. And Cam Newton seems as confused as anyone else about what’s really going on with his guest.

If nothing else, even at the cost of his relationship with estranged sister Brandy, Ray J is always going to put on a show.

Watch the rest of his interview on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday below.

