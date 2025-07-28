Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement

Deion Sanders, 57, and Karrueche Tran, 37, seem to confirm their relationship in the former’s latest YouTube video.

Source: Dustin Bradford / Amy Sussman

The University of Colorado football coach announced on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor there. According to Sanders, since the surgery, there are no traces of cancer, and he will be able to continue coaching this season.

Sanders appeared at the Touchdown Club in the Dal Ward Athletic Center alongside Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, where he answered some of the questions that have been circulating around his health throughout the offseason.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” said Sanders per ESPN, revealing he lost about 25 pounds. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold added. “You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”

Following his announcement, Sanders also posted a YouTube video, during which he chronicled the process of getting his bladder removed. Fans were surprised to see one person in particular by his side for the surgery: Karreuche Tran.

Rumors began at the top of 2025 that the pair were dating, and now, all these months later, her appearance in the YouTube video seems to be confirmation of their coupledom.

Karreuche can be seen sitting in the hospital crying during one portion of the video, sniffling and catching her bearings before revealing to the camera what she was doing on that day.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer and we’re here to fully remove the bladder,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. The camera then panned to Sanders, sitting across from her, who said he was going to text his sons about the surgery. Karreuche then held Deion’s hand as he was wheeled into the emergency room, walking by his side the entire way.

According to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, way back in February, the football coach was spotted holding hands with the actress in Los Angeles, first sparking rumors about their relationship.

Karrueche reportedly crossed paths with Sanders a few years ago while working on a project produced by his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds. The actress also had a role in the second season of Games People Play, a series that was executive-produced by Edmonds.

Per Rickey Smiley Morning Show, sources close to the situation say that while Edmonds has yet to speak on their cohabitation, his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, is supportive of their union. She and Deion share two children together, Deiondra Sanders, 32, and Deion Sanders Jr., 31. He also shares three children—Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo Sanders—with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders.

The post Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement appeared first on Bossip.

Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement was originally published on bossip.com