Beyoncé Closes Out Record-Breaking Cowboy Carter Tour In Las Vegas

Beyoncé just made history yet again. Last Saturday (July 26), she wrapped up her record-shattering Cowboy Carter tour with a monumental final performance at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. With surprise appearances from Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z and Shaboozey, Queen Bey made sure fans witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime event. Read more about the record-breaking Cowboy Carter tour inside.

The 32-date, sold-out transatlantic stadium tour was produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation. This tour cemented Beyoncé as the highest-grossing Black and R&B artist of all time. With over $400 million in gross revenue, Cowboy Carter Tour also became the highest-grossing country tour in history, shattering more than 30 venue records across North America and Europe.

More than a concert, the show was an immersive experience, blending high-concept visuals, genre-defying music, and cultural storytelling rooted in Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter album. With a nearly three-hour set of 42 songs spanning her iconic catalog, fans were treated to a live show that fused country, rock, soul, folk, and hip-hop in one groundbreaking production.

The stage came alive with three flying props, including a golden mechanical horse and a red horseshoe, all set against a futuristic rodeo backdrop complete with robots, pyrotechnics, and immersive lighting. A star-studded fashion parade accompanied the music, with Beyoncé wearing custom pieces from over 25 designers like Gucci, Versace, Balmain, and Mugler. Styling was led by Shiona Turini, Karen Langley, Ty Hunter, and Timothy White.

Beyond the glamour, the tour featured a 350+ person crew, including Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Over 1.5 million fans attended, with 64 fans crowned “Rodeo Royalty” for their standout tour fashion.

Through her BeyGOOD Foundation, Beyoncé committed over $3 million in community investments during the tour, supporting initiatives from disaster relief to small business programs. Activations like the Cécred Roadshow and partnerships with Ulta Beauty, Marriott Bonvoy, and Vibee gave fans an unforgettable, all-encompassing experience.

Critics raved from start to finish. GQ hailed the tour as “a reassertion of Beyoncé as our greatest living performer. The Telegraph gave her London show five stars, declaring, “Nobody in pop can touch her.”

With the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé didn’t just perform but she transcended. This tour was a moment in music history.

Congrats Bey!

