Jermaine Dupri Talks Magic City Doc and ATL Legacy at Urban 1 Summit

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Jermaine Dupri, a living legend in music and culture, dropped by the Urban 1 Summit and shared easter eggs about his upcoming Magic City documentary. Set to debut on August 15th via Starz, the project dives deep into Atlanta’s unique cultural heartbeat while reframing narratives about its iconic nightlife.

What started as a concept for the Magic City soundtrack quickly grew into something larger. “The storyline evolved into exploring Atlanta as a magical place,” Dupri shared. Magic City places Atlanta on center stage, reimagining the city as a character named “Atlanta,” a queen who has been kidnapped. “It’s about bringing back the vibe,” he explained. “Atlanta is the Magic City.”

The documentary marries fictional storytelling with sharp cultural analysis, exploring themes like music, identity, and the misunderstood reputation of the city’s adult entertainment scene. “Magic City isn’t just about dancers—it’s about Atlanta’s culture,” he asserted, aiming to reshape perceptions.

READ MORE STORIES:

Giveon Reveals ‘Beloved’ Album Secrets at Urban 1 Summit

Faith, Fitness, and Afrobeats: Kirk Franklin’s New Chapter

Mya Talks New Music, Career, and Future Projects at the Urban 1 Summit

Tamar Braxton Talks Music, Growth, & New Beginnings at Urban 1 Summit

✕

Bridging Past and Present

Dupri, a pioneer of “Old Atlanta,” is at ease uniting the city’s history with its future. By blending emerging voices with established legends, his work breaks generational barriers. “The younger artists remind me of where we’ve been,” he noted, referencing collaborations with talents like YC and Schoolie. “They’re sampling 2000s Atlanta hip-hop, the way my generation sampled ’70s R&B.”

For Dupri, this documentary symbolizes unity. “There’s no ‘Old Atlanta’ or ‘New Atlanta’—it’s just Atlanta,” he emphasized. Through a mix of nostalgia and progress, Magic City explores how both eras fuel the city’s creative energy, highlighting its resilience and originality.

Unseen Layers of Atlanta’s Culture

While Magic City celebrates the fun of Atlanta nightlife, it also explores its professional complexity, including the structured operations behind its famed strip clubs. From permits to dancer fees, the documentary uncovers the deeper workings of establishments that are central to Atlanta’s cultural ecosystem. “Once you see it, you’ll look at it all with more respect,” Dupri said.

Setting Up Future Legends

Beyond the documentary, Dupri remains dedicated to mentorship. Using examples like Bow Wow and Kris Kross, he emphasized the importance of nurturing talent. “The tools are there, but young artists still need guidance,” he reflected, underscoring his legacy as more than a music producer—it’s about shaping culture.

Jermaine Dupri’s Magic City isn’t just a look at Atlanta’s past—it’s a dynamic celebration of its present and future. With this project, Dupri reminds us why Atlanta remains a cultural epicenter, rich with creativity, stories, and, above all, magic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jermaine Dupri Talks Magic City Doc and ATL Legacy at Urban 1 Summit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com