Hot Boy Turk Plans To Sue Cash Money For Kicking Him Off Tour

Hot Boy Turk, one of the original members of the Hot Boys, says he’s getting ready to sue after being kicked off the Cash Money 30th Anniversary Tour.

The move has upset fans and sparked drama behind the scenes. Turk says he was dropped from the tour because he refused to take a low-paying deal. Turk claims that once he said no to the unfair offer, the tour organizers labeled him a “security risk” and kicked him off. “The same day I said no to less money, they told me I was a threat,” Turk wrote on Instagram.

His wife, who is also his manager, backed him up in a video they posted together. They both denied the “security risk” label and called it a lie meant to make Turk look bad. They said they won’t stay quiet about what happened.

Things heated up even more over the weekend. Turk shared that his legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to people involved in the tour, including Andrew Ellington and the company Dope Shows. “We’re not going to let people lie about me or ruin my name,” Turk said. “We’ll let the courts handle it.”

The tour was supposed to be a big celebration of Cash Money Records, featuring Birdman, Lil Wayne, and more. But Turk getting dropped has made some fans question what’s really going on behind the scenes. For now, Turk says he’s focused on clearing his name and getting the respect he feels he deserves.

