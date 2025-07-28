France To Recognize Palestinian Statehood, Angering Israel

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In a surprise statement on X, formerly Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the nation would formally recognize the “State of Palestine.” In the statement posted on Thursday (July 24), Macron wrote that the move was necessary “to end the war in Gaza and bring relief to the civilian population,” adding that “There is no alternative.” He also expressed his intent to make it official before the United Nations General Assembly in September.

France is the first nation from the Group of 7 – which includes the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, Japan and Italy – to recognize Palestine’s statehood. It comes as the United States and Israel stepped away from ceasefire talks being held in Qatar, accusing the Hamas organization of not acting in good faith. While other European nations such as Norway, Ireland, and Spain recognized Palestine as a state in 2024, France’s decision is also highly significant due to its standing as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as well as being the only nuclear power in the European Union.

The decision angered the Israeli government, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to state that it “rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy.” Defence Minister Israel Katz expressed his disagreement in bolder terms according to France24, calling the declaration “a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism,” and that Israel wouldn’t allow the creation of a “Palestinian entity that would harm our security, endanger our existence.”



United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio also slammed the move by Macron in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” he wrote. On Friday (July 25), President Donald Trump dismissed Macron’s announcement. “What he says doesn’t matter,” Trump told reporters gathered at the White House. “He’s a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”



Currently, 147 countries now recognize Palestine as a state. Macron’s statement also called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to honor previous promises to urge Hamas to free all of the remaining hostages it captured in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack in Gaza as well as surrender all of its weapons. Other nations expressed their support for France’s decision online, including Saudi Arabia, a key Middle Eastern ally of the United States.

