Beyoncé’s Last Cowboy Carter Concert Brings Destiny’s Child Reunion, Jay-Z & Star-Studded Send-Off

Beyoncé concluded her Cowboy Carter Tour with a final performance in Las Vegas, marking the end of a historic run. The concert, held at Allegiant Stadium on this past Sunday, served as the last of her 32 stadium concerts across the U.S. and Europe, and delivered a spectacle filled with special surprises.

The Cowboy Carter era reached its grand finale with this final show, following Beyoncé’s Grammy-award-winning album, Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024. As her eighth studio album, it notably made history and broke multiple records, standing out as her first country album that deliberately featured country legends and emerging Black country artists alike. The accompanying “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” proved to be a revolutionary spectacle, spanning nine cities across the U.S. and Europe. Debuting at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28 with 39 songs on the set list, the tour was consistently filled with elaborate fashion, diverse music genres, and significant cultural commentary, particularly highlighting the influence of country music.

Cowboy Carter Concert Tour Brings Out Destiny’s Child And Other Surprises

True to form, Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter concert was packed with unexpected moments and special guests. According to USA Today, Beyoncé opened the show, saying, “Thank you and welcome! We have a very special show for y’all tonight.”

One of the biggest surprises of the night came when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined the stage, reuniting Destiny’s Child. The trio performed beloved throwback hits, including their 2001 anthem “Bootylicious” and their 2005 hit “Lose My Breath.” Rowland and Williams even participated in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance”-favorite “Mute Challenge,” making the moment especially poignant when they sang the lyrics, “just me and my crew–big energy!”

Destiny’s Child, which rose to fame in the 1990s and became a trio after original members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett departed, has remained close friends, with public reunions being rare but impactful, such as the 2018 Coachella performance. Even Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, teased a reunion in January 2024 after receiving a private serenade for her birthday from the group.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, made a memorable appearance. He joined her onstage to perform their 2003 song “Crazy in Love,” followed by his 2011 hit “N***as in Paris.” They sealed the performance with a kiss, a familiar treat for fans, as Jay-Z had joined Beyoncé several times on this tour, first making a surprise cameo in Paris on June 22.

“Cowboy Carter” collaborator Shaboozey also took the stage, performing with Beyoncé for the first time on the tour during Saturday’s show. Donning a white tank and American flag scarf and pants, he performed their hit “Sweet Honey Buckin’” while Beyoncé sang and danced alongside him.

Beyoncé also paid tribute to her 13-year-old daughter and lead dancer, Blue Ivy, by wearing a “Deja Blue” shirt, acknowledging Blue’s lasting impression dancing front and center throughout the tour, including a standout performance to “Deja Vu.”

The star power extended to the audience, with Hollywood’s biggest names flocking to Las Vegas for Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter concert. Beyoncé’s core circle, including her husband, Jay-Z, her mom, Tina Knowles, and her dad, Mathew Knowles, were among those present. Other attendees included Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph, director Paul Thomas Anderson, and actor Daniel Kaluuya.

The night was charged with electric energy, marked by several standing ovations and loud cheers. Beyoncé herself seemed to soak it all in, telling the Vegas crowd they might be the loudest of the tour. She shared,

“I want y’all to know these tours take years and years and years. I actually started working on this tour before the ‘Renaissance.” Parkwood Entertainment underscored the concert’s significance on Instagram: “It’s national day of the cowboy… A tribute to the roots. A celebration of the style. And the final ride of the Cowboy Carter era. Today we honor the legacy of the Black cowboys who shaped this country — and the hive who showed up with pride, leather and the legacy in every look.”

