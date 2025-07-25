Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs Collection Is Giving Coastal Prep, Black Legacy, And Big SpelHouse Energy

Source: Ralph Lauren / Ralph Lauren

Both the fashion girlies and the HBCU alums are gagging as Ralph Lauren just launched their new Oak Bluffs capsule collection – and yes, it’s giving everything it needs to give. The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection is a limited-edition drop that celebrates the timeless magic of summer on Martha’s Vineyard and the powerful legacy of two iconic HBCUs: Spelman College and Morehouse College.

Since hints of the collection dropped on social media, group chats and comments have lit up. The visuals alone are stunning.

It’s The Visuals For Us; Ralph Lauren Drops An Martha’s Vineyard Inspired Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Morehouse & Spelman

The campaign is dripping in Black excellence and Southern charm. It features models glowing in coastal whites, maroon varsity accents, and cable knits that feel like old-school prep with a fresh twist. Whether you’re SpelHouse alum or just love a clean, tailored fit with meaning, this one’s for the culture and the closet.

Designed by Spelman and Morehouse grads at Ralph Lauren, this collection is more than a look—it’s a full-on story. A love letter to Oak Bluffs, the Black coastal town that’s been a summer sanctuary for generations. Think vintage tennis fits, patchwork jackets, and front porch social vibes—all remixed with that signature Ralph Lauren polish.

Who wouldn’t love this collection?

Ralph Lauren’s New Spelman & Morehouse Collection Has Something For Everyone

There are several standout looks we want to add to our carts. The Spelman blue and ivory V-neck knit paired with pleated shorts is a whole coastal dream. The collection’s jackets, such as the one with the Spelman seal and the maroon satin Morehouse bomber, are instant closet staples. The Oak Bluff embroidered pieces are must-haves. And the cropped ivory one-button blazer is the perfect return-to-work coordinate.

The whole campaign was shot by Nadine Ijewere and directed by Cole Brown. Both creatives brought their own personal Vineyard nostalgia into the editorial.

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection officially dropped today, July 24. It’s available online at RalphLauren.com, on the Ralph Lauren App, in select stores, and even at the Spelman and Morehouse campus bookstores. Pricing ranges from $70 to $400. There’s something for your casual summer budget, and your grown woman slays.

To those asking, but what about the schools, Ralph Lauren is backing this drop by partnering with The Cottagers, Inc., the United Negro College Fund, and multiple Black institutions to preserve history and invest in future HBCU leaders. See the full Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection now on RalphLauren.com.

Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs Collection Is Giving Coastal Prep, Black Legacy, And Big SpelHouse Energy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com