For Theo: TV One Airing 2 ‘The Cosby Show’ Marathons In Honor Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

TV One is honoring the life and legacy of Malcolm-Jamal Warner with two special marathons of The Cosby Show, a poignant and powerful tribute to the actor’s unforgettable portrayal of our collective cousin, Theo Huxtable.

Following Warner’s tragic passing, the network announced it will air episodes centered on his beloved character this Friday, July 25, at 6 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, July 27, beginning at noon ET.

Warner’s warm wit and sincere spirit as Theo helped define a generation of television, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of fans across the globe. TV One’s tribute invites viewers to revisit the laughter, lessons, and landmark moments that made his breakout role so meaningful—from awkward adolescent trials to family heart-to-hearts that still resonate today.

“We mourn the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whose talent left an iconic mark on television and in the hearts of generations,” TV One shared in a statement. “From his breakout role as Theo Huxtable to his powerful performances throughout the years, his contributions to culture will continue to inspire.”

Originally airing from 1984 to 1992, The Cosby Show redefined representation in sitcoms, and Warner’s performance as Theo was central to its success—offering an authentic, relatable portrayal of Black boyhood and brotherhood that endures. Through this marathon, TV One hopes to provide a space for viewers to reflect, remember, and celebrate the joy Warner brought to the screen.

Fans can continue to catch The Cosby Show weekdays at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on TV One. For more programming updates, visit TVOne.tv or follow @tvone on Instagram, @tvonetv on X, and @TVOneOnline on YouTube.

