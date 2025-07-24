Polo Ralph Lauren Honors Black Heritage With New Oak Bluffs Collection

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Polo Ralph Lauren spotlights the legacy of Black communities with its newest limited-edition capsule: Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs. The collection pays homage to the historically Black summer haven of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. Read more about the collection inside.

Oak Bluffs is a Massachusetts coastal town that has long served as a beloved retreat for generations of African American families, HBCU alumni, and vacationers. The launch comes three years after Ralph Lauren’s celebrated collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges.

Much like the initiative, the Oak Bluffs collection is rooted in Ralph Lauren’s “Design with Intent” philosophy, focusing on the authentic expression of Black heritage through classic American style. This time the brand partnered with alumni from both colleges to co-create the pieces. They collectively brought together a spirit of community, pride, and legacy.

An article by Town&Country shared details about the collection, honoring the small Martha’s Vineyard town. The capsule blends nautical flair with collegiate aesthetics. Standout items include a twill jacket embroidered with island-inspired landscapes, a maroon varsity jacket repping Morehouse’s Maroon Tiger, and a cardigan featuring Spelman’s iconic jaguar mascot. Rounding out the line are sun-faded knits, color-blocked sport caps, and tailored coastal staples that reflect the easy elegance of summers on the Vineyard.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream,” said Ralph Lauren, the company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, to Town&Country. “Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions and sense of community deeply inspire me.”

To accompany the collection, Ralph Lauren tapped author and director Cole Brown to lead a campaign that brings the town’s stories to life. The campaign includes a short documentary film, A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs, set to premiere at the 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Featuring on-island visuals and oral histories, the film reflects on Oak Bluffs’ legacy as a Black sanctuary and gathering space.

Watch the trailer below:

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection is available now and serves as a wearable celebration of Black history, unity, and timeless style. With this drop, Ralph Lauren continues to embed cultural reverence into American fashion.

