Giveon Reveals ‘Beloved’ Album Secrets at Urban 1 Summit

Source: R1 Digital / R1

At the Urban 1 Summit, Grammy-nominated singer Giveon sat down for an intimate interview, offering fans a glimpse into the artistry behind his latest album, Beloved, and sharing personal anecdotes that make his music so relatable.

The album, which Giveon described as “expansive, classy, lush, and luxe,” is a reflection of his growth as both an artist and a man. The title, Beloved, holds a special connection, inspired by a term of endearment his grandfather often used for his grandmother. “It’s one of those classic words—timeless and full of meaning,” he explained.

READ MORE STORIES:

Faith, Fitness, and Afrobeats: Kirk Franklin’s New Chapter

Mya Talks New Music, Career, and Future Projects at the Urban 1 Summit

Tamar Braxton Talks Music, Growth, & New Beginnings at Urban 1 Summit

Among the highlights of the discussion was Giveon’s favorite lyrics from the album. He singled out a poignant line from Strangers, the album’s fourth track, “How we go from ‘I love you’ to ‘How you been?’” The artist candidly revealed how the song draws from his own experiences, resonating with listeners who have navigated the complexities of love and loss.

Adding a humorous touch, Giveon also mentioned lyrics from another track, where he recalls attempting to reconnect with someone who had blocked him by texting their mom. His willingness to channel personal vulnerabilities into music is a hallmark of his work, underscoring the album’s raw honesty. “Even if you don’t like my music, know it’s all true,” he said.



✕

Beyond music, Giveon shared personal loves, including his favorite dish, chicken tikka masala, and his admiration for New York’s vibrant jazz scene. However, he remains an L.A. boy at heart, cherishing its perfect weather and laid-back vibe.

Giveon’s Beloved is more than an album—it’s a deeply personal letter to fans, showcasing his evolution as an artist while staying true to his authentic self. Fans can expect nothing less than soul-stirring honesty in every note.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Giveon Reveals ‘Beloved’ Album Secrets at Urban 1 Summit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com