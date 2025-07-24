Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump ‘Temu Hitler’ While Discussing Rep. Al Green And Texas Gerrymandering

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

For people who are constantly fearmongering about (fictional) election tampering, it seems Republicans only know one sure-fire way to keep giving themselves the edge in current and future elections:

Gerrymandering.

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) threatened to file a lawsuit to block the Texas GOP’s plan to redraw his and other Democratic congressional districts in the state, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledged to do, notably under pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump. (You know, the guy who can’t stop spreading propaganda about elections being rigged against him, despite the indisputable fact that said rigging has never happened.) Green also called for House Democrats to impeach Trump over his meddling in state elections.

Well, recently, Rep. Jasmine Crockett sat down for an interview with Zerilina Maxwell of SiriusXM’s Mornings with Zerlina, where she, as usual, refused to mince words or play police politics while discussing Trump, the Republican party, and the way it has relied on congressional map redistricting in an intentional effort to dilute Black voting power.

“One of the things that’s happening right now, aside from the controversy over Jeffrey Epstein, as you’ve heard the news, I’m sure, that you’re processing the meaning of this news down in Texas where Greg Abbott wants to redistrict and damage the prospects and the ability of certain Democratic colleagues of yours to serve in the Congress,” Zerlina began. “I mean, talk a bit about how in some ways, the Epstein stuff is a little bit of a distraction from some of the more important, far-reaching consequences of this administration and the way in which they are trying to dilute the power of people to cast their ballot, have their ballot counted, and have their voices heard and have full representation in Congress.”

“So the keyword that you just used was ‘dilute’ — diluting voices,” Crockett responded. “And so the only way that the Republicans who have decided that they are going to embrace an agenda of white supremacy, and this isn’t me exaggerating, this is me denoting how much the Proud Boys love them. This is me denoting that the neo-Nazis tend to side with them and hang out with them and support them.”

“They have decided that the only way that they can bring about this white supremacy agenda is by diluting the voices of people of color,” she continued. “And so what we have seen is, again, this rogue Department of Justice going out to do the bidding of this Temu Hitler. To the extent that he says, listen, the only way that I can ensure that I will have no checks on me is if I can sure that those voices of color do not have representation.”

“Temu Hitler” is wild — but not inaccurate. Trump might not (yet) be responsible for a genocide in his own country, but he certainly has demonstrated that MAGA actually stands for Mimic the Authoritarian Government of Adolf.

Anyway, Crockett then turned her attention to Green, whom she praised for refusing to bend the knee to the MAGA monarch who’s actually an unclothed emperor.

“And so this is why we see Al Green…who has been a loud and proud voice of dissent against this administration, literally to his face at the State of the Union,” she said. “And then again, by having the audacity to do what a lot of people had called for, which was to try to initiate the impeachment process. And so Al Green, who has served in Congress for over two decades at this point, is now at risk of losing his seat because those people of color in that particular district, they may now be broken out and parsed apart so that they don’t have this consolidation and this ability to elect Al Green.”

The Republican strategy of moving to dismantle predominantly Black voting districts purportedly in the name of “race-neutrality” — which is literally what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called his successful bid to undermine Black voting power — is well documented. Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, Alabama — just about every diehard red state in the nation has engaged in this practice, which is a glaring example of the very systemic racism Republican leaders claim does not exist.

They want to ban DEI and critical race theory into “woke” oblivion, but they play the “race card” to their advantage whenever it suits them.

Sad.

