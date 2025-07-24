Brandy Norwood & Daughter Sy’Rai Smith To Star As Sisters In Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Everyday’

Source: Variety / Getty

It’s a full-circle holiday moment for Grammy award-winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood, who will star opposite of her daughter Sy’Rai Smith for Lifetime’s Christmas Everyday. Read more details inside.

The new Lifetime holiday film will premiere as part of the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate. Deadline exclusively debuted the news, marking a milestone for the Norwood family.

Brandy will not only star in the festive flick but also serve as an executive producer, while daughter Sy’Rai makes her acting debut in a major co-starring role. In a sweet twist, the mother-daughter duo portray sisters onscreen, bringing their real-life chemistry into a heartwarming holiday story.

Brandy takes on the role of Francine “Fancy” Ballantine, a dedicated fashion designer navigating family responsibilities and career pressures after the recent loss of her father. With her mother Evelyn (played by Debbi Morgan) slowly losing her sight and her younger sister Belle (Smith) preparing for her wedding, Fancy finds herself trying to keep everyone — and the Christmas spirit — afloat.

When a burst pipe threatens Belle’s big day, a rugged contractor named Jaylen (Robert C. Riley) steps in to save the family home. Amid the chaos, Fancy finds unexpected romance and rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas. The movie also features Brandy’s original 2023 holiday track “Christmas Everyday,” tying music into the festive magic.

Rounding out the cast is Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnReal), who plays Fancy’s quirky co-worker Germaine. The film is directed by Roger Bobb and written by Meg DeLoatch and Cameron Ross. It’s produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, with Fox Entertainment Global handling international distribution.

“The holidays are always about family, so I’m beyond thrilled to be partnering with Lifetime on this magical project and having my own daughter star with me – even though we are playing sisters!” Brandy shared in a statement.

With love, laughter, and lessons about faith and family, Christmas Everyday will be a standout holiday film, offering fans of Brandy and new viewers alike something extra special to look forward to this festive season.

