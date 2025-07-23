‘Parent Trap’ Cast Reunites At ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

It was a nostalgic night in Los Angeles as the premiere of Freakier Friday brought together not only Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, but also the beloved cast of The Parent Trap. Fans of the iconic early 2000s Disney era were living for the surprise reunion, calling the premiere “a core memory unlocked.”

Held in L.A., the event was already buzzing with anticipation as Lohan and Curtis celebrated the long-awaited sequel to their 2003 body-swap comedy Freaky Friday. But when Parent Trap stars Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), and Simon Kunz (Martin) hit the red carpet, fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

In an adorable moment captured on Instagram, the trio posed with Lohan, recreating that warm family dynamic that defined the beloved 1998 film. Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix—once on-screen adversaries as the lovable nanny and the gold-digging girlfriend—hugged and laughed like old friends. It was sweet for fans to witness the real-life bond between the cast supporting Lohan’s return to the big screen.

Fans flooded the comments, raving about the crossover moment: “The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday in one night? Childhood dreams come true!” one user wrote. Another added, “This is my Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The buzz continued as fans noted the significance of these reunions. Both The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday were defining moments in Lindsay Lohan’s career, showcasing her acting chops as both a child and teen star. Seeing her surrounded by cast members from her most iconic roles felt like a full-circle moment.

Entertainment outlets like E! News echoed the excitement, noting how Freakier Friday leans into the humor and heart that made the original a cult favorite. And with the added magic of a Parent Trap reunion, it’s clear that Disney is tapping into the nostalgia that millennials and Gen Z both crave.

As fans await the official release of Freakier Friday, the premiere reminded us why Lindsay Lohan was—and still is—Disney royalty. And for those who grew up quoting both films, this red carpet moment was a love letter to a golden era of teen comedy.

Check out a viral video from this special moment on the red carpet below:

‘Parent Trap’ Cast Reunites At ‘Freakier Friday’ Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.com