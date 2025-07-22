Entertainment

Michelle Obama To Interview Teyana Taylor At Film Fest

The "IMO" podcast with Craig Robinson heads to the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Published on July 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson are heading to Martha’s Vineyard. While it is a preferred summer vacation spot for the Obamas, she’s heading there this time to record a live episode of her podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

They’ll be interviewing multihyphenate actress Teyana Taylor about her life and career during a live taping on August 9 at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) next month, according to Variety. Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, launched the podcast in March and have interviewed guests including Angie Martinez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Bruce Springsteen, Jay Shetty, and Damon and Marlon Wayans.

Their most recent guest was Barack Obama, who discussed parenting and his work with the My Brother’s Keeper mentoring initiative. The couple also used the time to poke fun at the rumors that they were divorcing or estranged. “You took me back,” Barack joked. They also did the TikTok couple’s challenge, answering questions about their relationship.

“IMO is a podcast that continues to shape culture with unfiltered perspectives and powerful storytelling,” a statement by MVAAFF founders Floyd and Stephanie Rance said. “The live taping also marks a major moment in the festival’s ongoing tradition of spotlighting Black excellence across media and the arts, with this year’s summer theme of joy!”

Taylor’s new album Escape Room is coming on Aug. 22. She’s already released its first single, “Long Time,” in June. Her boyfriend, Rebel Ridge and Mufasa actor Aaron Pierre, makes a cameo.

The Obamas first came to the festival in 2022 to support their Netflix doc Descendant. It was produced by their Higher Ground production company, which is also behind IMO.

Other celebs expected at this year’s festival include Debbie Allen, Spike Lee, Aldis Hodge, Devale Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, and ESPN host Ryan Clark.

Michelle Obama To Interview Teyana Taylor At Film Fest  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close