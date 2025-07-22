Dear Ami Colé, You Changed the Game — And Me

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

To the incredible Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, founder of Ami Colé,

Ami Colé shutting down hits differently, not just as a consumer, but as someone who deeply appreciated the intention and impact you brought to the beauty world.

Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, founder of the beauty brand Ami Colé, announced in The Cut, “Almost six years after Ami Colé first lived in my head — and four years after we officially launched — the world feels upside down. We’ve got this president, climbing tariffs, and marketing costs that are brutal for small brands like mine. And while my story isn’t unique, it still hurts to watch an industry preach inclusivity while remaining so unforgiving.”

From the moment you emerged, Ami Colé wasn’t just another beauty brand; you were a revolution for Black women. You understood our unique skin tones, our desires for effortless elegance, and our longing for products that truly celebrated our natural beauty. Before Ami Colé, finding truly complementary shades and formulas was often a struggle, a compromise. You eliminated that struggle, offering a curated collection that felt like it was made specifically for us, because it was.

Your emphasis on “no-makeup makeup” resonated deeply within Black beauty culture. You showed us that our natural glow, our rich complexions, and our individual features were more than enough. Ami Cole provided tools to enhance, not conceal, and in doing so, you empowered countless Black women to embrace their authentic selves. You became a symbol of accessible luxury and thoughtful innovation, proving that high-quality, inclusive beauty could exist.

Beyond the products themselves, Ami Colé fostered a sense of community and belonging. Your visuals, your messaging, and your commitment to representation made us feel seen and celebrated. You didn’t just sell makeup; you sold confidence, self-love, and a vision of beauty that was unapologetically Black.

While your journey as a brand may be coming to an end, your legacy will undoubtedly live on.

You set a new standard for inclusivity, for quality, and for the deep understanding of your audience. You paved the way for other brands to follow and reminded us all of the power of creating with purpose.

Diarrha deserved so much more recognition and investment for her groundbreaking work. Her innovative brand, which catered to a largely underserved demographic, faced an uphill battle in securing the necessary capital to scale. This struggle is particularly disheartening when you consider the pervasive trend of non-Black brands, often with less unique or impactful offerings, swimming in an abundance of investor funds. The disparity highlights a systemic issue within the investment landscape, where implicit biases and a lack of understanding regarding the immense potential within Black-owned businesses often lead to missed opportunities and a stifling of genuine innovation. Diarrha’s journey serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for a more equitable and inclusive investment ecosystem that truly values and supports diverse entrepreneurial talent..

Thank you, Ami Colé, for every shade, every formula, and every moment you made Black women feel beautiful, truly beautiful. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Thank you, Diarrha, for all that you sacrificed to make us feel seen in your mission and products.

With immense gratitude and admiration,

Joce Blake

Dear Ami Colé, You Changed the Game — And Me was originally published on hellobeautiful.com