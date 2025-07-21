President Trump Posts Fake Video Depicting Barack Obama’s Arrest Amid Esptein Scandal

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Donald Trump, seemingly desperate to control and change the narrative around the mysterious Epstein files and client list, is using social media to misdirect the conversation. Trump posted an AI-generated video of President Barack Obama being arrested a week after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard floated an idea of investigating Obama over what she says is a “treasonous conspiracy.”

As President Trump continues to evade questions and explain his connection in full with the late Jeffrey Epstein, it doesn’t appear that he’s able to spin the media in his favor like times before. With MAGA infighting and some dissent from GOP members of Congress, Trump went to a familiar tactic of aiming his ire at his foes after Gabbard suggested that President Obama led a coup. Trump has long suggested that, despite winning the election over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024, he still believes trickery was afoot in his failed 2020 election bid, losing to President Joe Biden.

The video shows a series of Democratic Party elected officials, such as Sen. Ralph Warnock and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, uttering the phrase “nobody is above the law” ahead of the AI-generated clip showing a smiling Trump sitting with Obama in the Oval Office as law enforcement agents enter the frame and force the computerized version of Obama to the ground.

Trump also shared a Brady Brunch-style grid of former Obama cabinet members from the @sirtemplemount account on X with the caption reading, “Obama promised hope and change—delivered surveillance at home and abroad, secret drone strikes, and destabilized regions from Libya to Syria. The media cheered, but history won’t forget the scandals buried under a Nobel Peace Prize. Accountability was never on the agenda.”

Last Friday, Gabbard, a former Democratic Party member, stated that she has compiled evidence of what she described as an “Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency” and presented it to the DOJ. However, no findings have been made public that substantiate Gabbard’s claims, and they can only be framed as pure speculation, if not spectacle.

—

Photo: Getty

President Trump Posts Fake Video Depicting Barack Obama’s Arrest Amid Esptein Scandal was originally published on hiphopwired.com