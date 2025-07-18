Wendy Williams Makes Her B’Day Wish: “Out Of Guardianship!”

Michael Simon

It’s interesting how society has come to learn what a conservatorship means, particularly due to the fact that most of us first witnessed one through the lens of a troubled celebrity. For one, women seem to be placed under guardianships at a way higher rate than men, and obviously that’s not because all male celebrities are simply sane (see: Charlie Sheen, Kanye West, Antonio Brown).

However, the conversation gets deeper when you bring race into the mix. While pop icon Britney Spears had a rally of fans strong enough to get her 13-year conservatorship ended, and teen queen actress Amanda Bynes had support from family to end the nine-year conservatorship she was placed under at just 27 years old — two idols of white America, mind you — the odds don’t seem to be as bright in the situation we’re currently seeing take over the life of once-reigning (and melanated) daytime diva Wendy Williams over the past three years and counting.

This all comes on the heels of Wendy’s milestone 61st birthday today (July 18), and you can probably take a wild guess at what her biggest b’day wish would be if she had things her way.

TMZ was able to catch the golden lady of the day as she headed to dinner at Delmonico’s in New York City last night (July 17). Longtime fans of The Wendy Williams Show will notice from the clip captured by the outlet (seen above) that she was being accompanied by the show’s former executive producer, Suzanne Bass. More on the cheery pre-birthday interaction below, via TMZ:

“In true Wendy fashion she was dressed to the nines and in high spirits outside the steakhouse — and she didn’t hold back when asked what she’s wishing for this year, saying without hesitation … ‘out of guardianship.’

The candid comment is her latest public plea to be released from the legal arrangement that has controlled her personal and financial affairs since 2022. As we’ve reported, Wendy was placed under a court-ordered guardianship amid concerns about her health and capacity to manage her life independently.”

Details behind the ‘why’ have been cemented in the media for years now, so no need to rehash what’s already understood about Wendy’s recovering health journey. What matters the most is the now, and in recent months we have all witnessed Wendy looking coherent, clear-minded and even giving a glimpse of her jovial personality that made watching her spew gossip from a big purple chair every afternoon such a pleasurable experience for millions of viewers across the nation. Why can’t the rally cries of her still-loyal fans be heard in a similar fashion to how the court took notice of The Britney Army?

As Wendy celebrates a very special birthday today, we absolutely hope that her wish is granted sooner rather than later. Happy 61st, queen!

Take a look below at a few people on social media who also agree that Wendy Williams deserves to be freed from conservatorship for the sake of granting her 61st birthday wish:

