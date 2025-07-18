50 Cent Sues Ex Shaniqua Tompkins For Sharing His Story Online

Source: Lionsgate / 50 Cent Action Channel

50 Cent’s publishing company, G-Unit, is suing his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tompkins, for talking about him online.

They say she gave up the rights to tell her life story, especially anything involving 50 Cent, back in 2007. In the lawsuit, G-Unit says Shaniqua signed a legal deal that gave them full control over her life story. Part of that deal said she couldn’t share personal details, make money off her story, or talk publicly about her connection to 50 Cent.

In 2023, she posted a YouTube video called “Other Side of the Coin.” In it, she claimed she played a big part in building 50 Cent’s career and the G-Unit brand. She even said he wouldn’t be who he is today without her help.

G-Unit believes this clearly breaks the agreement she signed years ago. They’re now asking the court to step in and stop her from making more public claims, and possibly to make her pay damages. This is just the latest issue in a long and messy history between 50 Cent and Shaniqua. They’ve had a rocky relationship over the years, often arguing in public and online, especially when it comes to their son, Marquise Jackson, who is now 28.

If the court agrees that Shaniqua broke the contract, she could be in legal trouble. This case shows how personal drama can get even more complicated when legal rights and public stories are involved, especially when celebrities are part of the mix.

