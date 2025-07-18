Simon Guobadia Is Allegedly Suing Porsha Williams for $500K Over Erectile Dysfunction Posts

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams’ messy breakup with ex-husband Simon Guobadia has taken a sharp legal turn. The 61-year-old businessman is suing the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in federal court, claiming that her social media posts falsely portrayed him in a humiliating and damaging way. At the center of the lawsuit? Posts he says suggest he suffers from erectile dysfunction.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to court documents, Guobadia says he is seeking at least $500,000 in damages. He claims the posts led to lost business opportunities and sponsorship deals, as well as personal harm. In addition to the six-figure amount, he’s asking for further compensation for emotional distress and damage to his reputation.

Guobadia filed the defamation lawsuit back in November 2024, following what he described as a “contentious” end to his marriage to Williams. The couple’s split had already made headlines, but things escalated after Williams made a series of posts on Instagram that, according to Guobadia, were meant to humiliate him publicly.

“These posts were intentionally crafted to imply that [Guobadia] suffers from this condition,” his lawyer wrote in the suit, referring to erectile dysfunction. “They were presented in a factual manner and clearly intended to cast him in a negative and humiliating light.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Guobadia, who was deported earlier this year for unrelated reasons, claims the damage from the posts went far beyond embarrassment. He says he experienced “emotional distress and personal anguish” and that Williams used her large platform to influence public opinion against him at a vulnerable time.

But Williams isn’t backing down. Her legal team has fired back, asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit entirely. Her defense argues that none of her posts named Guobadia directly, nor did they contain enough detail to prove they were about him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“[Williams] cannot and should not be held liable for sharing information regarding a common condition,” her lawyer said, noting that erectile dysfunction is something many people experience and that her posts were general, not targeted.

So far, the court has not ruled on whether the case will proceed.

Related Article: Simon Guobadia Deported After Months In ICE Custody Amid Divorce Battle With Porsha Williams

Related Article: ‘Free At Last’ vs. ‘Worst Nightmare’: Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia React To Finalizing Their Dramatic Divorce

Guobadia’s suit also asks for punitive damages, suggesting that Williams acted with “malicious intent” when posting the messages. He believes the timing—during their very public breakup—further proves the intent to cause harm.

As the legal battle unfolds, fans of RHOA and followers of both Williams and Guobadia are watching closely. What started as a celebrity breakup has now become a federal courtroom drama with serious financial and reputational consequences on the line.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Simon Guobadia Is Allegedly Suing Porsha Williams for $500K Over Erectile Dysfunction Posts was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com