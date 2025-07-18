Style & Fashion

Angel Reese Slays In Leopard At The WNBA All-Star Weekend

Angel Reese Kicks Off The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend In A Fashion-Foward Leopard Look We Love

The Bayou Barbie just reminded us she’s not only that girl on the court—she’s THAT girl on the carpet too. See her look and other slays from fellow WNBA stars.

Published on July 18, 2025

Angel Reese AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Orange Carpet
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Angel Reese is walking on the wild side at the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities—and we are here for each and every long-legged step.

The beautiful baller shut down the orange carpet, kicking off the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis (July 18–19). Angel rocked head-to-toe leopard print, giving the girls luxury, confidence, and definite main character energy.

Angel Reese Goes Wild At The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend

Angel’s leopard trench gave sophisticated-meets-sexy. The stand-out piece featured sharp shoulders, a tailored waist, an exaggerated black ribbon detail and a bold thigh-high slit.

She accessorized like a true fashion assassin—with oversized black sunglasses and black strappy sandals. Her footwear kept the look sleek, while her sunnies screamed luxe.

The Chicago Sky player styled her hair in a blonde braided high bun. And, her makeup was straight glam, with a natural look and dark lipstick.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Orange Carpet
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

But the heat didn’t stop there. Other sports baddies also served looks on the carpet.

Skylar Diggins-Smith Bets At Black At The 2025 WNBA All-Star

Skylar Diggins-Smith stepped out giving rich-auntie vibes in a statement black mini dress embellished to perfection. The oversized sleeves, intricate detailing, and deep-red tinted shades said bold and bougie. Skylar’s curly natural hair added just the right carefree edge to this high-fashion flex.

And her legs had us in our feelings and mentally running to the StairMaster.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Orange Carpet
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

A’ja Wilson Gives Sultry & Sophisticated In Wine

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson brought straight-up elegance. She wore a draped, wine-colored gown with a daring slit that left her glowing skin and curves on full display. Gold statement earrings and stacked bangles complemented her braided hairstyle perfectly.

A’ja was sophisticated but fierce—pure queen energy.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Orange Carpet
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Chiney Ogwumike Glowed Across The WNBA Carpet

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike served sunset goddess vibes. Her one-shoulder gown flowed effortlessly, mixing shades of orange, red, and yellow. The thigh-high slit paired perfectly with metallic gladiator heels, hoops, and a glossy ponytail.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Orange Carpet
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

All of these looks were a moment, reminding us that sports and fashion go together real bad. But Angel Reese’s dramatic coat and over-the-top attitude were truly in a (WNBA All-Star) league of their own.

