Nessa Diab Claims Jay-Z Smeared Colin Kaepernick & Nicki Minaj

Media personality Neesa Diab took to social media to levy claims against Jay-Z and Roc Nation, alleging that the company has essentially smeared her partner, Colin Kaepernick, and Nicki Minaj. Piggybacking off of Nicki Minaj accusing Roc Nation of ” smear campaign tactics,” Nessa Diab also accused Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez of aiding the act.

On Wednesday (July 16), Nessa Diab wrote a lengthy post on the X platform, and led by mentioning Nicki Minaj’s earlier allegations that Roc Nation had jeopardized her career. Diab, who is the mother of Kaepernick’s child, doubled down in her vehemence against Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, and Jay-Z.

@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to

@Kaepernick7 when Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help “their image” after they blackballed Colin for his protest.

I called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately. Smh

Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them “move beyond the controversy around teams’ unwillingness to sign Kaepernick.” Desiree even said “We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way.” She got her pardon by Trump – no coincidence the NFL owners are his buddies and also donated millions to his campaign.

The X post in question includes an ESPN article that highlights how Jay-Z became connected with the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Last month, Nicki Minaj floated similar smear allegations that there were forces behind the scenes that have slowed or curtailed some of the ascension of her career. Minaj is currently on X now, directing more critiques at Desiree Perez and levying additional accusations toward the CEO.

