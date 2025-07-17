Beyoncé’s “Beyhive” Fans Injured In Stampede After Atlanta Concert

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour made a stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this week, but the night took a scary turn at the nearby Vine City MARTA station.

After the concert, fans flooded the station to catch their rides home, but things quickly turned chaotic. According to reports from AllHipHop, the panic started when a woman screamed and ran after seeing a bug. That caused a ripple effect of fear, and soon, others began running too, unsure of what was happening.

A MARTA spokesperson later explained that the panic was triggered by the woman’s reaction: “The initial reports were that a woman was scared of an insect and screamed and ran away from it, and others panicked not knowing what was happening.” As people rushed toward the escalators, they gained speed and then suddenly stopped, causing riders to fall.

In the end, nine people were injured. One person broke an ankle, and seven others were treated for minor injuries at nearby hospitals. The rest of the injured fans refused medical help. While it seemed like a terrifying situation, there was no clear reason for the panic other than the initial scare.

In a separate incident that same night, Christopher Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer, reported that several suitcases had been stolen, containing important items for the tour. The stolen items included hard drives with unreleased music, future set lists, and other sensitive materials for Beyoncé’s shows. Police records said Grant explained that the items were essential for her upcoming performance in Atlanta, making the night even more stressful for the team.

