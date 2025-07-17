Louisiana Renames Camp Beauregard After Confederate General’s Slave-Owner Father 

Source: There are many Americans in this day and age that have no clue about history, nor have an understanding of the realities that have shaped American history. roland martin,south carolina,confederate flag,confederacy,newsone now,dr. wilmer leon,catalina byrd,bree newsome,daniella gibbs léger,american history / Thinkstock

Under the Biden administration, the Department of Defense announced it would be renaming several Army bases named after Confederate soldiers. So obviously that didn’t fly with the Trump administration, which has stated its intent to restore these bases’ former names but will name them after different soldiers with the same last name. Louisiana has joined the restoration initiative by renaming Fort Beauregard in honor of the slave-owning father of the original Confederate general it was named for.

Sigh…this country is so dumb, y’all.

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, Fort Beauregard is now named after Capt. Jacques Toutant Beauregard, who was a slave owner, member of the Louisiana Militia, and father of Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, the Fort’s former namesake. Gen. Beauregard was most notable for launching the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter, South Carolina, which is widely considered to have started the American Civil War.

The fort was renamed in 2023 to the Louisiana National Guard Training Center, Pineville. While the name lacked flair, it was certainly less racist than its prior and current namesakes. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announced the renaming in a social media post with an AI-generated image of a gravestone that says “wokeism.”

It’s like these people are allergic to not being corny as all get out.

“By restoring the name Camp Beauregard, we honor a legacy of courage and service that dates back over two centuries,” Landry wrote in the post. “Let this also be a lesson that we should always give reverence to history and not be quick to so easily condemn or erase the dead, lest we and our times be judged arbitrarily by future generations.”

I, Joe Jurado, of sound mind and body, give future generations full permission to both judge and condemn me if I do some Confederate/Kanye/Candice Owens-type nonsense. While I don’t see that happening, and certainly don’t intend for that to happen, I’m also pretty sure Kanye circa 2005 wouldn’t have predicted he’d be a full-fledged Nazi in 20 years.

Restoring Confederate names for bases and aircraft carriers has unsurprisingly become a sticking point for this deeply unserious administration. Fox News host turned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is adamantly against renaming army bases with Confederate namesakes, but that indignation doesn’t seem to carry over to Navy ships named after civil rights activists.

In June, Hegseth ordered the U.S.S. Harvey Milk, named after one of the first openly gay elected U.S. officials, to be renamed. The ship was a John Lewis-class oiler, which is a class of ship named after prominent civil rights activists. The Department of Defense is reportedly looking into renaming several John Lewis-class oilers, including the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and USNS Harriet Tubman.

Hegseth’s shameless desire to use his position of power to celebrate white supremacy is running into some Congressional pushback. Democrats and some Republicans in the House Armed Services Committee pushed through an amendment in their annual policy bill to prevent the Pentagon from using any of the 2026 budget to rename defense installations after Confederate figures.

A law was previously passed in Congress preventing military installations from being named after Confederate figures. Hegseth exploited a loophole to that law by naming the bases after soldiers with names similar to the Confederate soldiers they were originally named after.

I tell you, if this administration put the same amount of effort into actually solving the problems facing the working class as they did into finding legal loopholes to be racist, we might actually be getting somewhere.

