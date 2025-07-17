‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative

Source: Erik McGregor / Getty

Look, at this point, we are all well-accustomed to Fox News being a network where casual racism, sexism, xenophobia and general bigotry are treated like a simple rejection of political correctness — but we don’t talk nearly enough about how childish this network is.

On Tuesday, Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery continued the network’s practice of blending racial resentment with the infantile, cringey and cartoonishly corny routine it insists is comedy. This time, the MAGA conservatives are leaning into the allegations (based on pretty straightforward observation) that the MAGA world is drifting into Nazisim, and they’re doing so by mocking Black people’s reclamation of the n-word via the reclamation of their own n-word…

“What up, my Nazi?”

“You know what? I’ve said this before, we need to learn from the Blacks,” Gutfeld mused. “The way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it. So from now on it’s: What up, my Nazi? Hey, what up, my Nazi? Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?”

“Nazi, please!” Kennedy said, joining in on the fun.

“Thank God you did a hard ‘I’ there,” Gutfield quipped.

I’m not even sure where to start…

Actually, yes, I am.

TF is a “hard ‘I”?

Gutfield, apparently, stretched himself so hard to come up with this “joke” that he doesn’t even realize the “hard” letter concept doesn’t work with words that already end in vowels. (Sorry, that’s the grammar nerd in me being almost more offended than I am as one of “the Blacks.”)

Secondly, let’s get something straight: Black people reclaimed a slur that was used against us simply because we’re Black. MAGA supporters are being called Nazis, not because most of them are white, but because of their seething hatred for non-white minority groups, their passionate white nationalism, the fact that their president couldn’t even be inaugurated without Nazi salutes making headlines, the fact that their president has spent his entire second term dabbling in Hitler-esque authoritarianism, and, of course, the fact that literal Nazis keep aligning themselves with the MAGA movement. MAGA conservatives cling to the Confederate flag, seemingly unaware that it’s essentially the American swastika, and they wonder why everyone keeps calling them Nazis. They’re getting offended by this particular n-word while cheering on President Donald Trump and ICE for throwing people into concentration camps, which is what detention centers are once you start disappearing people there without due process or formal charges.

We’re not going out of our way to call you people Nazis, my Nazi, you’re basically calling yourselves that.

Lastly, how about leave Black people out of your Klan-ish shenanigans?

Notice, Black people were not even the topic of the segment until Gutfeld went out of his way to invoke us and Kennedy gleefully took his cue. Their “joke” wasn’t just juvenile, it was transparently their passive-aggressive way of expressing their anti-Blackness.

But, again, blending racism and childishness is all part of the Fox News brand. Just last week, Kennedy responded to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s surging popularity and criticism of Trump by calling Crockett “beastly,” a “mental deficient,” a “dumb-dumb,” and a “big, ugly kacka-poo-poo head.” (OK, I made that last one up, but don’t act like you had any problem believing it.)

They’re not journalists over at Fox News; they are schoolyard bullies.

And I mean, like, pre-school. Maybe kindergarten.

Grow up, my Nazis!

