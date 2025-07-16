Jeezy Celebrates 20 Years Of Trap Music With TM:101 Live Symphony Tour

Source: Courtesy / Def Jam Recordings

Jeezy brings trap to the symphony. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, the Atlanta legend has announced TM:101 Live. Read more about the symphonic reimagining of the album that helped define a generation inside.

Dropping the exact day (July 26), the TM101 was released two decades ago, TM:101 Live is more than an anniversary release. It’s a cinematic transformation of Jeezy’s trap classics into orchestral masterpieces. Backed by the Color of Noize Orchestra, Grammy and Emmy award-winning musical director Adam Blackstone, and composer Derrick Hodge, Jeezy’s hits like “Soul Survivor,” “Trap or Die,” and “Go Crazy” have been elevated into full-bodied, emotionally expansive arrangements.

“20 years in the game, it’s more than music—it’s purpose,” Jeezy shared. “This project is a celebration of growth, culture, and legacy.”

Fans can experience this evolution live as Jeezy continues his TM:101 Live tour. It’s a black-tie affair that’s already moved packed theaters in cities from Miami to Detroit. The tour will hit Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on July 26 and wrap up in Detroit on September 12, with stops in New Orleans, Houston, Chicago, and more.

The accompanying album will be available on streaming platforms and in two exclusive vinyl pressings: a limited-edition orange vinyl (only 300 copies) at Fat Beats and a purple vinyl at Urban Outfitters. For die-hard fans and vinyl collectors, it’s a must-have piece of hip-hop history.

When Thug Motivation 101 debuted in 2005, it hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap and R&B charts. It also went on to become double platinum. But the album’s true impact was cultural, which became an anthem for ambition, struggle, and hustle. Now, with TM:101 Live, Jeezy is showing how trap music belongs in concert halls just as much as it does in the streets.

“If I could talk to my younger self in ’05, I’d say: ‘They might hear you in ’05, but in 2025, they gon’ feel you,’” Jeezy added.

With TM:101 Live, Jeezy’s reframing hip-hop’s roots as symphonic, soulful, and timeless.

Tour dates and album info available now at Jeezy’s official site.

Jeezy Celebrates 20 Years Of Trap Music With TM:101 Live Symphony Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com