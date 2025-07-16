We All Love A Little Extra: Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Raising Cane’s For ‘National Chicken Finger Day’ Ad

Source: Rich Lam / Getty

Raising Cane’s is taking ONE LOVE to the next level for National Chicken Finger Day! On July 27th, with a little help from award-winning rapper, producer, actor and Chicken Finger fanatic Snoop Dogg, the fast-food chain is offering a free Chicken Finger to ALL Customers who purchase a Box Combo.

For one day only, every Box Combo purchased in-Restaurant, Drive-Thru, via the mobile app or online will come with an additional free Chicken Finger. There isn’t a code or coupon required, just an extra reason to celebrate the holiday Raising Cane’s started 16 years ago. There isn’t a limit, either. The more Box Combos ordered; the more free Chicken Fingers to enjoy! The deal marks the first time Raising Cane’s has ever added an extra Chicken Finger to its iconic Box Combo for everyone, not just Caniac Club loyalty members, making this year’s National Chicken Finger Day the biggest one yet.

Snoop Dogg is stepping in to help make sure fans don’t miss a beat! Snoop rolls up in a Cadillac sleigh, swapping “ho ho ho” for a laidback “yo yo yo” to help deliver Chicken Fingers in a Christmas-in-July-themed ad spot running nationwide. The legendary rapper and pop culture icon will also appear on billboards and in-restaurant signage, bringing a little extra flavor and a whole lot of Chicken Fingers to Raising Cane’s signature holiday. Snoop’s not only dropping Chicken Fingers this July – his latest album, Iz It a Crime? is streaming now and makes for the perfect soundtrack for a mid-summer sleigh ride through the Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru.

Snoop’s relationship with Raising Cane’s runs deep. From a Drive-Thru appearance in Arkansas to kick off “Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru Comedy” to co-starring with Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves in the Discovery+ series “Restaurant Recovery” and the A&E series “Secret Sauce,” the Doggfather has consistently shown up for the Chicken Finger Brand and its fans. In 2024, Graves made a cameo appearance in the Prime Video exclusive “The Underdogs,” which stars Snoop as a coach for a youth football team. Last year, Graves donated $100,000 to The Snoop Youth Football League to empower inner-city children with youth football and cheer programs and the two appeared together onstage at Cane’s 2025 Canecun conference in Mexico for a fireside chat about entrepreneurism, work ethic, leadership, family and success.

The National Chicken Finger Day celebration continues for select Caniac Club members as a few lucky fans will receive a limited-edition collectible necklace featuring a golden Chicken Finger charm and signature Cane’s branding. The necklace is not for sale and is not guaranteed, making it a surprise-and-delight reward for the Brand’s most loyal Caniacs.

The Box Combo is the key to scoring a free Chicken Finger on July 27th. The meal that put Cane’s on the map is loaded with four hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers, premium crinkle-cut fries, buttery Cane’s Toast, and is served with a side of iconic Cane’s Sauce, making it a fan-favorite for a reason. Pair it with an ice-cold fountain drink, freshly-squeezed lemonade or freshly-brewed iced tea for a craveable meal worth celebrating.

Created in 2010 by Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves, National Chicken Finger Day was born to give the Chicken Finger the spotlight it deserves. Since then, the holiday has become a fan-favorite tradition complete with decked-out restaurants and giveaways. Officially trademarked in 2019, National Chicken Finger Day is a holiday others wishthey could copy, but only Raising Cane’s can claim. Over the years, Cane’s has given away more than 150,000 Chicken Fingers on National Chicken Finger Day alone and this year’s giveaway is set to be the biggest yet.

Check out Snoop and Raising Cane’s campaign below and be sure to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day on the 27th!

