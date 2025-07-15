Nick Cannon Reimagines Late Night With New Video Series ‘Nick Cannon @ Night’

Source: Courtesy / Wondery

Nick Cannon and Wondery redefine what late-night talk shows can look like with his new weekly video series, Nick Cannon @ Night. Read more and watch the trailer for his new show inside.

Cannon’s new series premieres July 23. In partnership with Wondery and produced by NCredible Productions, the show is a modern spin on classic relationship advice shows, mixing expert insights, celebrity guests, and Cannon’s trademark charisma. The series is all taped in front of a live Los Angeles audience.

Unlike the traditional desk-and-guest late-night formula, Nick Cannon @ Night taps into today’s digital culture, opening with Cannon’s real DMs as the starting point for deep, raw, and often hilarious conversations about love, sex, and relationships. From questions about threesomes and fetishes to the science of attraction and modern dating apps, nothing is off limits.

Cannon is joined each episode by experts like Dr. Laura Berman, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Dr. Mike Dow, who help decode complex emotional terrain. His rotating celebrity guest list features names like Melyssa Ford, Raven-Symoné, Bobbi Althoff, Rosa Acosta, and Flame Monroe. They all keep the conversation lively and unfiltered.

Interactive elements like Anonymous @ Night allow viewers to anonymously submit their most burning questions, while street interviews bring the audience into the mix. These recurring segments aim to entertain, spark dialogue and deepen understanding around intimacy and dating in today’s culture.

This isn’t Cannon’s first collaboration with Wondery. His fan-favorite series We Playin’ Spades, co-hosted by comedian Courtney Bee, just launched its third season. The duo brings guests to the spades table for spirited competition and candid conversations. Cannon’s ever-expanding creative empire also includes Wild ’N Out, The Masked Singer, Lego Masters, Nick Cannon’s Big Drive on Tubi, and Counsel Culture on Prime Video.

A true entertainment veteran and entrepreneur, Cannon brings over 20 years of experience—and the perspective of a father of 12—to his newest venture. With Nick Cannon @ Night, he’s offering something real, fresh, and deeply resonant for today’s audience: a space to laugh, learn, and be seen in all our messy, intimate glory.

Episodes of Nick Cannon @ Night will stream weekly across YouTube, Wondery+, and podcast platforms everywhere. Whether you’re tuning in for the celebrity tea, expert advice, or just to see what’s lurking in Nick’s DMs, late night definitely just got a lot more interesting.

Be sure to tune in on July 23.

Watch the trailer below:

