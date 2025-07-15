Entertainment

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off With 2025 Emmy Noms

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off As Kendrick Lamar & Tramell Tillman Make History With 2025 Emmy Noms

Published on July 15, 2025

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The 2025 Emmy nominations are in, and the culture is at the pulse. From Severance dominating the list to a Carter vs. Carter showdown and Kendrick Lamar turning the Super Bowl into an award-winning stage, this year’s Emmys are anything but ordinary. Check out our favorite nominations and see the full list inside.

One of the biggest moments? Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially competing against each other in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category. The power couple finds themselves in creative combat as Emmy voters acknowledge both of their 2024 projects. While fans debate who will take home the golden statue, Black excellence is front and center.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s Severance leads the nominations pack with 27 total nods, earning critical acclaim across major categories. Among those celebrated is Tramell Tillman, who received his first-ever Emmy nomination. If he wins, he’ll become the first Black actor to win in his respective supporting category, marking a historic milestone in Emmy history.

And don’t sleep on Kendrick Lamar, whose Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show earned a well-deserved four nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Choreography. The performance—featuring surprise guests like SZA and Samuel L. Jackson—was more than a show, it was the cultural reset the world needed.

Joining Severance in the Emmy spotlight are The PenguinThe Studio, and The White Lotus, which also racked up major nods. The strong presence of genre-spanning hits proves this year’s Emmys are embracing innovation, diversity, and bold storytelling.

As the anticipation builds ahead of this fall’s awards ceremony, the 2025 Emmys are a celebration of Black creativity, visionary performance, and cultural impact.

Want to see the full list? Head over to the Television Academy’s official website for all the 77th Emmy nominations.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Face Off As Kendrick Lamar & Tramell Tillman Make History With 2025 Emmy Noms  was originally published on globalgrind.com

