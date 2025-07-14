Clipse Were Sharp & Unified In NPR Tiny Desk Performance

The Clipse, the duo of Malice and Pusha T, are currently basking in the warm reception to their latest studio album, Let God Sort Them Out, which should end up on some AOTY lists later this year. The Brothers Thornton visited the NPR Tiny Desk, with the pair reminding the studio audience why the Clipse are considered two of the best to ever do it.

With the backing of a live band and DJ, Clipse launched into a potent set that began with “Virginia” from the group’s 2002 album, Lord Willin’. They then launched into an energetic rendition of “Keys Open Doors” from their 2006 album, Hell Hath No Fury. From that same album, Pusha T and Malice concluded their opening trio of tracks with “Momma I’m So Sorry.”

Shifting to the new record, “Chains & Whips,” which features a blistering anchor verse from Kendrick Lamar, rang off well wth the live band behind them, even without bars from K-Dot. And with a bold choice in a song for a performance, the pair launched into their emotional track “Birds Don’t Sing,” which opens up their new album and is devoted to the memory of their late parents.

Of course, no Clipse performance would be complete without their hit song “Grindin'” and it’s clear that the brothers are ready for the tour circuit after this quick set.

Check out the Clipse’s NPR Tiny Desk concert in the video below.

