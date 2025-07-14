Lifestyle

Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and More

Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and Local Impact

Published on July 14, 2025

Source:

Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is a national collegiate sorority dedicated to empowering women through sisterhood, scholarship, and service. For over a century, it has provided a supportive home for thousands of collegiate and professional women, fostering personal growth, lifelong learning, and community impact. With a legacy of leading positive change, the sorority has earned a respected reputation for uplifting communities and inspiring excellence.

The 2025 honorary induction ceremony of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was a dazzling celebration of sisterhood, service, and excellence. This year, the sorority proudly welcomed “The Essence of Sisterhood Honorary Membership Class,” a group of trailblazing women whose achievements and influence embody the sorority’s mission of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”

Key Inductees:

These remarkable women embody Sigma Gamma Rho’s values of leadership, scholarship, and service. Their induction not only honors their achievements but also reinforces the sorority’s enduring legacy of empowering communities and shaping the future.

Today, Sigma Gamma Rho boasts a global presence with over 500 chapters across the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Its dynamic members continue to thrive as leaders, innovators, and changemakers, embodying the sorority’s mission of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”

