Rihanna, RZA & Riot Slay 'The Smurfs' LA Premiere

Timeline Cleanse: Rihanna, Her Baby Bump, Riot & RZA Just Ate Up ‘The Smurfs’ LA Premiere

Rihanna showed up glowing and growing at "The Smurfs" LA premiere in a couture maternity look from YSL. But it was her sons RZA and Riot who stole the show.

Published on July 14, 2025

rihanna rza riot Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Our timelines weren’t ready. When Rihanna, her growing baby bump, and her sons RZA and Riot stepped out for the LA premiere of The Smurfs Movie on July 13, social media instantly lit up.

Rihanna was decked out in YSL, RZA and Riot wore custom Dior, and the entire family had us swooning. The moment was both fashionable and adorable, reminding us that RiRi is that girl. Slaying her baby bump era, she stays in mommy and icon mode at all times.

Rihanna, Her Baby Bump, and Her Dior-Clad Sons Just Ate at ‘The Smurfs’ Premiere

Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the animated reboot, pulled up looking like a couture fairy godmother. The “Umbrella” singer wore a custom brown satin YSL gown with a full ballgown skirt and an olive ribbon tied at the waist. The showstopping gown from Saint Laurent’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Peeking out from beneath the dramatic skirt was a sultry lace bustier top, bringing style and attitude.

The Bad Gal layered the look with a relaxed, oversized leather bomber jacket and wore her hair in a high, effortless top bun.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

But the real scene stealers were her sons, RZA and Riot. The baby style icons were dressed in custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson, hot off the heels of his debut runway for the house.

RZA wore a green blazer with tuxedo lapels, white shorts, and loafers, while Riot brought the toddler swag with cargo pants, a pink tie, and natural curls giving volume.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs”
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

This isn’t the first time the fam has served: Just weeks ago, Rihanna and Riot turned Paris Fashion Week into their runway while supporting A$AP Rocky’s latest collection.

So now the question is, can Rihanna adopt us?—because these looks are just too cute!

Timeline Cleanse: Rihanna, Her Baby Bump, Riot & RZA Just Ate Up ‘The Smurfs’ LA Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

