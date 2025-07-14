Claressa Shields Tells Laila Ali: “I’ll Put You on Your Back”

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

The world of women’s boxing lit up this past weekend, and not just because of the action inside the ring.

The July 11 bout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor was a landmark event. Held at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live on Netflix, it was a first-of-its-kind, all-women’s boxing card. The night made history by setting a new Guinness World Record: 17 world championship belts were on the line—the most ever in a single event. If Ring Magazine titles were counted, the number would have jumped to 21. With all eyes on the sport, it wasn’t just the fighters in the ring who drew attention.

Two icons in women’s boxing—Claressa Shields and Laila Ali—were both in attendance. Ali, now 47, hasn’t fought since 2007, but her legacy looms large. So naturally, talk turned to whether she’d ever return to the ring, and specifically, if she’d face Shields.

Ali addressed the speculation with a smile, saying, “Unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don’t even call me [about a fight against Shields]. That’s all I got.” She made it clear she’s not actively looking for a comeback, but if someone came with a serious offer, she’d “have to think about it.”

That comment didn’t sit quietly with Shields, who has long wanted a shot at Ali. Just two days later, on July 13, Shields fired back on X (formerly Twitter). “What a great weekend of boxing 🥊! Really motivated!” she began. Then she tagged Laila Ali directly: “Now @TheRealLailaAli I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175 I’ll put you on your back! BEEN READY FOR YOU!”

Shields’ response wasn’t just a clapback—it was a challenge. The self-proclaimed “GWOAT” (Greatest Woman of All Time) is clearly ready to put her title on the line against Ali, who, despite being retired, still carries major star power.

Although no fight has been scheduled and Ali has repeatedly said she’s not seeking a return, Shields’ passion and fire are hard to ignore. The prospect of this generational showdown—between the reigning queen and the sport’s biggest legend—has boxing fans buzzing.

Whether the $20 million offer materializes or not, Claressa Shields has made one thing crystal clear: she’s ready to fight, and she’s got Laila Ali in her sights.

