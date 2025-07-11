Justin Bieber Shocks Fans with Surprise Release of New Album SWAG

Justin Bieber is back with brand-new music — and it’s nothing like fans have heard from him before.

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

On Friday, July 11, the pop superstar dropped his highly anticipated seventh studio album, SWAG. The surprise release, via Def Jam, marks his first album since 2021’s Justice, and it’s already making waves for both its sound and its substance.

The 21-track project includes features from artists like Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin. Song titles such as “ALL I CAN TAKE,” “STANDING ON BUSINESS,” “THERAPY SESSION,” and “FORGIVENESS” give listeners a glimpse into the introspective and emotional territory Bieber explores throughout the album. The full album is now available to stream on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

In the lead-up to the release, billboards featuring Bieber and the word “SWAG” popped up in both Los Angeles and as far as Iceland, sparking intense speculation online. Bieber added to the excitement by posting an Instagram Reel of what appeared to be a tracklist displayed on a large screen in Times Square. Tracks listed included titles like “DAISIES,” “DADZ LOVE,” and “ZUMA HOUSE.”

Sources close to the project told PEOPLE and The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber had been quietly recording over the past year, with many late-night “jam sessions” at his Los Angeles home. Those sessions reportedly involved DJ Tay James, producer HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian musician Eddie Benjamin.

One insider described SWAG as “darker, more vulnerable, and less polished” than Bieber’s past work, though not depressing. Instead, the music is described as “deep,” reflecting a new artistic direction and even a subtle genre shift.

Perhaps the most meaningful inspiration behind the album is Bieber’s 10-month-old son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. A source close to the singer said Jack helped “shape the heart” of SWAG, and Bieber previously posted photos of his baby boy in the studio alongside him during recording sessions.

In May, Bieber was also spotted working on music at the Eleven Deplar Farm hotel in Ólafsfjörður, Iceland. The location is known for its peaceful surroundings and a private recording studio — ideal for crafting such a personal project.

Justin Bieber Shocks Fans with Surprise Release of New Album SWAG was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com