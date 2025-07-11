Doechii Commands Attention In Stunning ‘British Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

After a whirlwind year that has been the biggest of her career, with Grammy wins and high-profile stages to prove it, Doechii has reached another milestone in the entertainment world — officially landing her very first Vogue cover, British Vogue to be exact.

As the August 2025 cover girl, Doechii not only slayed and served face with the pictorial, but she also opened up about her career, taking fashion risks and her viral Trump speech at this year’s BET Awards.

After using her acceptance speech to call him out regarding his highly discriminatory practices, she told the outlet that she has zero regrets. “I’m not that desensitised, and it felt right,” Doechii reflected. “I felt like I needed to use that moment, and they were live, so it wasn’t s—t they could do about it.”

On her outlook on fashion, Doechii shared that her sartorial style starts with where she is personally and the inspirations trickle down from there.

“My look says more about where I am currently in my life than it says anything about who I am,” she revealed. “I’m really attracted to a preppy style – it makes me feel confident, and it’s hot, it’s sharp, and I feel like me. This next stage in my life – I’m not sure what it’s about yet.”

Although fans are still bumping her Grammy-winning album Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii is already hard at work on her next sonic effort and gave a preview about what fans can expect from her next era.

“I’ve been sonically sketching, but once July hits, it’s time to really make those ideas come to life,” she told British Vogue. “I want this world to sound very raw. I make those ideas come to life once I give myself restriction.”

“When I look at pop culture right now, I’m just trying to figure out, ‘OK, what does a Doechii superstar look like? What does it take to make that?’ I have no clue. I’m still figuring it out,” she said.

Doechii has superstar ambitions for the next phase of her career, and if she has things her way, she will be the one to ascend upon the throne.

