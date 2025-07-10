Entertainment

BLERD ALERT! Cartoon Characters We All Can Agree Are Black

Although it's canon for their races to be ambiguous, these cartoon characters are clearly Black-coded if we had to tell it. See if you agree!

Published on July 10, 2025

Black animation has been on our minds since the start of this year with the bittersweet ending of Cartoon Networks’ Craig Of The Creek, which left us feeling a bit worried for the niche culture overall and future entertainment of Blerds everywhere. In a surprising twist though, things have been rolling out with optimism over these past few months with the introductions of Iyanu, the hilarious Oh My God…Yes!, the highly-anticipated Eyes of Wakanda and (finally!) a new season to look forward to of The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.

With the future looking so bright, we’d be remiss if we didn’t give a shoutout to the pioneering Black cartoons of the past — props to Static, Storm, Susie Carmichael, Huey and Riley just to name a few. If we’re being honest, you’ve even got a few of the ambiguous ones that can always come to the cookout as well. Think about it: we all have a favorite character that either comes from a race-free universe, is an anthropomorphic animal or was specifically written in a way that kept their racial identity elusive for the sake of universal marketing. At the same time though, you can’t help but notice the AAVE in their dialogue, a wardrobe design inspired by urban attire and in some cases a voice actor that pretty much seals the deal. Remember when Jaleel White (and Tahj Mowry as Young Sonic!) voiced the titular role in the classic 1990s cartoon series adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog?

We believe the term kids nowadays are calling it is “Black-coded.”

Don’t think of this as a deep race debate; it’s just us Blerds having a little fun. You can choose to agree or disagree, but either way it’s strictly about expanding your imagination even further to see the argument that we’re trying to make. Does Lola Bunny give off Mariah Carey vibes like she does for us? Doesn’t Elmo feel like the universal lil bro we must protect at all costs? Is the hair on the heads of Marge and all her sisters in The Simpsons not kinky like ours?!

Take a scroll and let us know if you agree that each of these classic cartoon characters can pretty much go ahead and identify as Black:

Arthur, Arthur


Skeeter, Doug


Piccolo, Dragon Ball Z


Lola Bunny, Space Jam


The Entire Cast Of The Lion King (1994)

Frylock, Aqua Teen Hunger Force


Powerline, A Goofy Movie


Sonic, Sonic The Hedgehog


Uncle Ruckus, The Boondocks …i.e. NOT an Irish-American with “reverse vitiligo”!


Darwin, The Amazing World of Gumball


Elmo, Sesame Street


Goliath, Gargoyles


Panthro & Cheetara, Thundercats


Brock, Pokémon


Daffy Duck, Looney Tunes

Mushu, Mulan


Michigan J. Frog, Looney Tunes


Knuckles, Sonic The Hedgehog


Miss Sara Bellum, The Powerpuff Girls


The Simpsons, The Simpsons

BLERD ALERT! Cartoon Characters We All Can Agree Are Black  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

