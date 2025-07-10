Delta Sigma Theta Induct 8 Women: Queen Latifah, Fawn Weaver, and More

Source:

During its 57th National Convention, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. proudly inducted eight extraordinary women as Honorary Members, celebrating their remarkable contributions to society. This year’s honorees include entertainment icon Queen Latifah, political strategist Donna Brazile, award-winning actress Danielle Brooks, entrepreneur Fawn Weaver, business trailblazer Janice Bryant Howroyd, Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee, WNBA star-turned-executive Swin Cash, and tech innovator Toni Townes-Whitley. Each of these women embodies the sorority’s commitment to sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action, making them shining examples of Black excellence.

Here’s a detailed look at the eight remarkable women inducted as Honorary Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 2025:

Queen Latifah (Dana Owens)

The Newark-born multi-hyphenate is a Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner who has redefined entertainment. As the first female rapper with a gold-certified solo album, Queen Latifah has seamlessly transitioned between music, TV, and film. Her work champions women’s empowerment and challenges traditional notions of beauty and artistry.

Donna Brazile

A political powerhouse, Brazile made history as the first Black woman to manage a major party presidential campaign (Al Gore, 2000). She has served as interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee twice and is a trusted voice in political commentary. Her career is a testament to her commitment to justice and Black political power.

Danielle Brooks

Known for her breakout role as Taystee in Orange Is the New Black and her Oscar-nominated performance as Sofia in The Color Purple, Brooks is a dynamic actor and cultural advocate. She co-founded Black Women on Broadway, furthering opportunities for Black creatives in theater.

Fawn Weaver

As the founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Weaver has built the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in history. Her work honors Nearest Green, the enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel how to distill, while reclaiming Black contributions to American craftsmanship.

Janice Bryant Howroyd

The first Black woman to own and operate a billion-dollar company, Howroyd leads the global workforce firm ActOne Group. Her journey from a small town in North Carolina to global success exemplifies resilience and purpose-driven leadership.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee

A six-time Olympic medalist and global icon, Joyner-Kersee’s 1988 heptathlon world record remains unbroken. Off the track, she uplifts communities through her foundation, advocating for education, health equity, and youth empowerment.

Swin Cash

A three-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Cash has transitioned from the court to sports leadership. As a former Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, she continues to create opportunities for women in sports.

Toni Townes-Whitley

The CEO of SAIC, a $7.4 billion tech and engineering firm, Townes-Whitley is a leader in tech ethics and innovation. Her work bridges corporate responsibility and equity, making her a trailblazer in the tech industry.



These women represent the best of Black excellence, aligning with Delta Sigma Theta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust. Their induction is a testament to the power of leadership, resilience, and community impact. Since its founding in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta has been a beacon of progress, and the 2025 honorary inductees further solidify its legacy of transformative leadership.

Delta Sigma Theta Induct 8 Women: Queen Latifah, Fawn Weaver, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com