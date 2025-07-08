Movies

AMC Theatre's Make Movie Nights More Affordable With Half-Price Deals

AMC Theatre’s Make Movie Nights More Affordable With Half-Price Deals

Published on July 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy couple and their boy enjoying a family movie at the cinema
Source: RgStudio / Getty

AMC Theatres is making movie-going more accessible by revamping its pricing strategy with significant discounts on ticket prices and concessions, aiming to reignite audiences’ love for the big screen without straining their wallets.

The centerpiece of AMC’s plan is its half-price ticket offer, set to roll out at select locations. This bold move allows film enthusiasts to catch the latest blockbusters at just a fraction of the regular cost. But that’s not all—AMC is also slashing prices on its concessions menu, offering movie staples like popcorn and drinks at discounted rates.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, described the initiative as a direct response to the economic challenges faced by countless families. “We believe everyone should have access to the magic of movies, regardless of financial situation,” Aron said. The company is betting that these changes will draw larger crowds and solidify AMC’s place as the go-to destination for affordable entertainment.

For moviegoers, this offers a silver lining after years of inflated ticket prices and declining attendance. Many families and young adults, particularly those who have increasingly turned to streaming services, may now see the theater as a viable and exciting outing.

RELATED STORIES:

6 Classic Black Thriller Movies

Speed, Suits & Swoon: Lewis Hamilton, Damson Idris & Brad Pitt Heat Up The F1 Premiere

One thing is certain—AMC’s new approach has already generated buzz, leaving movie fans hopeful and competitors watching closely. If successful, this initiative could mark the dawn of a more inclusive era for movie-goers nationwide.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE


The article ‘AMC Theatre’s Make Movie Nights More Affordable With Half-Price Deals‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

AMC Theatre’s Make Movie Nights More Affordable With Half-Price Deals  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close