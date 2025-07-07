N.O.R.E. Shares He Nearly Passed The Torch To Cam’ron For Drink Champs

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

N.O.R.E. revealed that he once considered stepping back from his role as host of Drink Champs and handing the spotlight to none other than Cam’ron.

The veteran MC saw the Harlem rapper as a natural fit to take over the show, citing Cam’s presence and strong storytelling instincts as ideal for the raw, no-holds-barred conversations that define the platform. At the time, N.O.R.E. had his eye on shifting into a more executive, behind-the-scenes role.

Meanwhile, Killa was just beginning to explore the podcasting space. Sensing potential, N.O.R.E. believed that bringing Cam into the fold could breathe new life into Drink Champs while still preserving its unfiltered spirit. It was a move rooted in mutual respect and a recognition of Cam’s ability to command an audience.

Despite the vision, the collaboration never materialized. When N.O.R.E. approached him with the idea, Cam’ron respectfully declined, expressing a desire to build something of his own rather than inherit a platform already in motion. “He thought the same way I do,” N.O.R.E. said, noting that Cam wanted to carve out his own lane in the growing world of Hip-Hop media.

That decision proved pivotal. Cam would go on to create two successful shows that quickly found their footing. It Is What It Is, co-hosted with Mase, blends sports commentary with Hip-Hop flavor and humor, while Talk With Flee allows Cam to dive into culture and current events with his signature wit. Both series reflect his versatility and ability to resonate with fans across genres.

N.O.R.E.’s revelation underscores how both artists chose creative independence over convenience. Rather than merging forces, they pursued separate visions, each contributing to Hip-Hop’s growing influence in digital media. While Cam’ron didn’t end up leading Drink Champs, the respect between the two artists remains clear. Today, N.O.R.E. continues to guide the show’s success, while Cam thrives with his own ventures, proving there’s more than one way to make a lasting impact.

N.O.R.E. Shares He Nearly Passed The Torch To Cam’ron For Drink Champs was originally published on hiphopwired.com