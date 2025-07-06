White Nationalist Indicted In Plot To Kill Federal Officers

Source: UCG / Getty

A member of a transnational white nationalist group dubbed the “Terrorgram Collective” was indicted in Northern California on Tuesday for allegedly doxxing several federal officials in an effort to build a hit list.

According to the Sacramento Bee, 24-year-old Noah Lamb was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being indicted on eight charges related to the “The Terrogram Collective,” a white nationalist group based on Telegram. Federal prosecutors describe the Terrorgram Collective as a transnational terrorist group that believes in “white supremacist accelerationism: an ideology centered around the belief that the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action.”

Lamb is accused of allegedly doxxing several federal officials and placing their information onto what the indictment describes as a “kill list in book form.” The list included state and local officials, several federal judges, a former U.S. attorney, and a U.S. senator. “Individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity, including federal officials,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith for the Eastern District of California.

“Each List card includes reasons why Terrorgram considered the target an enemy of the cause of white supremacist accelerationism,” according to the indictment. “For example, the List describes Federal-official 1 as an ‘Anti-White, Anti-gun, Jewish Senator,’ The List calls Federal Official 2 ‘an invader’ from a foreign country and highlighted the judge’s ruling on an immigration issue.”

Lamb has been charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of solicitation of murder of a federal official, and three counts of doxxing. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the conspiracy and doxxing charges, as well as up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the solicitation of murder charge.

Lamb is the third member of the Terrogram Collective to be indicted on federal charges. 34-year-old Dallas Erin Humber and 37-year-old Matthew Robert Allison, the alleged leaders of the white nationalist group, were arrested last fall. They face 15 charges related to the hate group including solicitation of a murder of a federal official, solicitation of a hate crime and conspiracy to provide material support for terrorists.

Sadly, this is only the latest in a growing trend of extremist violence against elected officials. Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband, Mark, as well as allegedly critically injuring state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife, Yvette last month. Journals found in Boelter’s car and investigations into his background have seemed to reveal a Christian Nationalist belief system. Whereas the Terrorgram Collective is focused on building a white ethnostate, Christian nationalism is basically all the messed up ideas of white nationalism but filtered through the lens of “this is what God wants” to justify it.

Jesus said love thy neighbor and somehow these people have translated that to “persecute and enact violence on people who disagree with me.”

Boelter’s actions and the Terrorgram Collective are further proof that extremist beliefs are becoming more and more normalized in America. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) found that there was a slight decrease in American hate groups last year. This decrease wasn’t due to white Americans suddenly realizing that their real beef should lie with the politicians and corporate entities sustaining systems that exploit the working class as opposed to the Black and brown people said entities scapegoat.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as the SPLC found that due to white nationalist beliefs becoming normalized through both politics and social media, there’s been less of a need for groups like the Terrorgram Collective to organize. Which sadly makes sense considering we’ve got literal white nationalists meeting with the President of the United States.

