BLK Celebrates National Crown Day With #FreeYourCrown Campaign

In celebration of National Crown Day (July 3), BLK launched a new campaign uplifting Black women and the beauty of their natural hair called #FreeYourCrown. Rooted in authenticity, confidence, and self-love, the initiative celebrates the pride and power behind textured crowns, especially among Gen Z. Read more and get involved inside.

According to a survey conducted by BLK’s #FreeYourCrown campaign, a cultural shift is in full bloom:

60.9% of Black women now wear their natural hair all the time

79.5% feel very confident rocking natural styles in public

83.2% would show up on a first date with their natural hair

75.5% proudly share their hair journeys on social media

While nearly 40 percent still report facing judgment for wearing their natural hair, the overwhelming confidence seen among respondents reveals a deeper sense of cultural pride.

“Natural hair has always been a symbol of confidence, individuality, and culture,” said Amber Cooper, Brand Manager at BLK. “With #FreeYourCrown, we’re not just celebrating natural hair — we’re creating space for Black women to be seen, uplifted, and supported at every stage of their journey.”

The campaign unfolds across multiple platforms and experiences:

Influencer Storytelling: BLK is spotlighting real women who reflect different stages of their natural hair journeys. Creators like Ariana Lynee (@itslyneebtw), Naomi Nae (@naomii.nae), and Janiel Audrea (@goldeyloc_) will be sharing personal haircare routines, tips, and affirmations.

Summer Haircare Giveaway: In a major show of support, BLK will cover summer hairstyle costs for five lucky winners who share photos of their natural hair in the app’s BLK Beauty Community. Each winner receives a $500 salon credit with a Black stylist of their choice.

Natural Hair Social CTA: BLK is calling on its members—and the wider Black community—to update their profile pictures to proudly showcase their natural hair, encouraging authentic representation across dating apps and social platforms.

BLK Beauty Group Chat: A new feature inside the app provides a dedicated space for Black women to bond over haircare, swap tips, and celebrate each other’s journeys.

From wash days to first dates, #FreeYourCrown is all about radical self-love, cultural pride, and showing up exactly as you are. View the full report here. Join the movement by downloading the BLK app and following @meet_blk on social media.

