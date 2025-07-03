Chicago Nightclub Shooting Kills Four, 14 Wounded

Anadolu

Independence Day weekend got off to a rough start before it even began in Chicago last night (7/2) when a shooting outside of Artis Lounge nightclub resulted in at least four deaths and an additional 14 being wounded.

The tragic scene in River North coincided with an album release party for rising rapper Mello Buckzz.

The official report from Chicago police puts the incident starting at around 11PM, when a dark SUV drove past Artis Lounge and three people from inside the car fired many shots at those standing outside. More information on the victims in this senseless shooting below, via CBS News:

“The victims injured in the shooting range in age from 21 to 32 years old. Of the injured, two were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, two were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, three were taken to Stroger Hospital and six were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in conditions ranging from good to critical. Four of the injured are in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were both shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they died, Chicago police said.”

Mello Buckzzz herself appears to be taking the situation quite hard, as multiple posts in her recent Instagram Stories (seen below) reveal she was connected to all four of the deceased including a boyfriend, brother and two best friends.

The owners of Artis Lounge addressed the tragedy with a statement that reads, “Last night, an act of violence occurred within the vicinity of our restaurant and it deeply shook us. Artis was created as a safe space. A Space where Black, Brown, Queer, and allied communities could gather, be celebrated, and feel at home in River north. We’ve always led with that mission. And what happened last night disrupted it in the most painful way. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

No arrests have been made so far, but we’ll do our best to give updates as an investigation into the shooting and search for the three shooters remains ongoing. We send prayers to all those who lost a loved one.



