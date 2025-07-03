Obama Urges Americans to Pressure Reps to Reject Trump Megabill

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Former President Barack Obama has re-entered the political spotlight, calling on the American public to speak out against a sweeping new spending bill supported by President Donald Trump. In a message shared across social media and during a press briefing with reporters, Obama labeled the proposed legislation—already being referred to by critics as the “Trump megabill”—as reckless, inflated, and harmful to everyday Americans.

“This isn’t about politics,” Obama said. “It’s about protecting the people we serve and the economy we’re all part of. If this bill passes, we could be looking at long-term consequences that would take years to fix.”

The bill in question is a multi-trillion dollar package that dramatically raises the federal debt ceiling while funneling funds into a wide range of Trump administration initiatives. Supporters say it’s designed to boost the economy and invest in infrastructure and energy independence, while critics—including Obama—argue it’s bloated with unnecessary spending and serves the interests of the wealthy over working families.

Obama urged citizens to call or write their congressional representatives immediately, stressing that public pressure can still influence the final vote. “Let your representatives know that you’re paying attention,” he said. “This kind of massive spending, without accountability, is not in the best interest of the American people.”

He also called attention to what he views as a lack of transparency in how the bill was put together. “This legislation was written behind closed doors with almost no input from experts, the public, or even many members of Congress,” Obama said.

Though the former president has typically been measured in his critiques of Trump, his comments this time were notably sharper. Several political analysts believe this move reflects growing Democratic concerns ahead of the upcoming election cycle, especially as Trump continues to expand his influence in Congress.

The bill is currently moving through the House, where it faces a contentious battle. Some Republican lawmakers have joined Democrats in expressing skepticism, citing the potential for skyrocketing debt and the long-term impact on social programs.

Obama’s message concluded with a direct appeal to the public: “It’s time to speak up. This isn’t a partisan issue—it’s an American one. Tell your representatives to vote no.”

Whether his plea will influence the outcome remains to be seen, but it has already reignited debate on both sides of the aisle—and brought fresh attention to a controversial piece of legislation that could shape the nation’s future.

