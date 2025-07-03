Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain Jailed Until Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs scored a slight legal victory after being found not guilty on the more serious charges in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. However, any plans for Diddy to go free on bail were put on hold after the judge in the matter ruled that the mogul will remain behind bars until his sentencing hearing this fall.

Variety reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail yet again after Judge Aran Subramanian countered the defense’s request, along with prosecutors stating that it would be a “risk” to let Combs go free on bail.

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Subramanian said in response to the request, citing the defense team’s assertion that violence played a role in Diddy’s alleged crimes. Marc Agnifilo spoke for the defense and conceded by saying, “We own the domestic violence. We own it.”

Subramanian did state that while the evidence of domestic violence has no bearing on the future sentencing hearing, it did factor in his decision to grant or deny bail. The defense offered a bail package of a $1 million bond, restricted travel to Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, handing over his passport, and routine drug testing.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing takes place on October 3.

