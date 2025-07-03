News

Sean "Diddy" Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain Jailed

Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain Jailed Until Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be sentenced in October and faces charges for two guilty charges of transportation for prostitution.

Published on July 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Invest Fest 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs scored a slight legal victory after being found not guilty on the more serious charges in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. However, any plans for Diddy to go free on bail were put on hold after the judge in the matter ruled that the mogul will remain behind bars until his sentencing hearing this fall.

Variety reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail yet again after Judge Aran Subramanian countered the defense’s request, along with prosecutors stating that it would be a “risk” to let Combs go free on bail.

Related Stories

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” Subramanian said in response to the request, citing the defense team’s assertion that violence played a role in Diddy’s alleged crimes. Marc Agnifilo spoke for the defense and conceded by saying, “We own the domestic violence. We own it.”

Subramanian did state that while the evidence of domestic violence has no bearing on the future sentencing hearing, it did factor in his decision to grant or deny bail. The defense offered a bail package of a $1 million bond, restricted travel to Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, handing over his passport, and routine drug testing.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing takes place on October 3.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain Jailed Until Sentencing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close