Griff to Serve as Host for The Madam CJ Walker Camp

The Madam CJ Walker Camp is gearing up to inspire and empower kids aged 6 to 14 this summer! Hosted by the Madam Walker Legacy Center, this free virtual camp runs from July 8 to July 31, offering an unforgettable experience filled with fun, learning, and creativity.

The camp takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1 PM to 2 PM ET, with engaging virtual sessions designed to spark curiosity and build confidence. Focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) topics, the program combines education with entertainment, ensuring kids stay excited and motivated throughout the summer. For those who want to dive deeper into history, youth tours of the iconic Madam Walker building are available at 11:30 AM before the sessions begin.

Adding to the excitement is Griff, the dynamic personality from “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell,” who will serve as the camp’s host. Known for his humor and energy, Griff brings a special spark to the program, making every session memorable and engaging for the kids.

Parents can register their children for this incredible opportunity through Eventbrite. With no cost to participate, the camp is accessible to families everywhere, ensuring that every child has the chance to learn, grow, and be inspired by the legacy of Madam CJ Walker.

Don’t miss out on this unique summer experience! The Madam CJ Walker Camp is more than just a program—it’s a celebration of innovation, empowerment, and the boundless potential of young minds. Spots are limited, so sign up today and give your child a summer they’ll never forget.

Interested in signing up for the FREE camp? Click here

Week 1

Tuesday, July 8 | Wednesday, July 9 | Thursday, July 10

Week 2

Tuesday, July 15 | Wednesday, July 16 | Thursday, July 17

Week 3

Tuesday, July 22 | Wednesday, July 23 | Thursday, July 24

Week 4

Tuesday, July 29 | Wednesday, July 30 | Thursday, July 31

Youth tours happen before at 11:30am. If interested in taking the tour, click here to register



