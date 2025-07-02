Rosie O’Donnell Calls Out Oprah for Attending Jeff Bezos’ Wedding

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Rosie O’Donnell isn’t holding back when it comes to Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy—and she’s especially disappointed in Oprah Winfrey for attending.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a candid Instagram post, O’Donnell shared her disgust over the lavish multi-day celebration between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The event drew a long list of A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, and yes—Oprah. But to O’Donnell, the luxury and spectacle were tone-deaf at best.

“The Bezos’ wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all,” O’Donnell wrote. “The show of it.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Her frustration didn’t stop there. O’Donnell directly addressed Oprah’s presence, writing, “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”

O’Donnell also took a swipe at Bezos’ new wife, Lauren Sanchez, comparing her unfavorably to his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who is known for her philanthropy. “And his fake fem bot wife who looks like that… Why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie? Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests.”

Oprah reportedly attended the wedding with her longtime friend Gayle King, who has ties to Sanchez through their Blue Origin space flight earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

O’Donnell later elaborated on her opinions in a post on her Substack, doubling down on her disdain for billionaires flaunting their wealth while so many people struggle to get by.

She’s not the only celebrity taking a jab at Bezos and his wedding. Charlize Theron joked during her Africa Outreach Project fundraiser, “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s ok because they suck and we’re cool.”

O’Donnell has long been vocal about her political and social views. Earlier this year, she revealed that she left the United States and moved to Ireland after Donald Trump’s re-election. She told Variety that she doesn’t plan to return to the U.S. until Trump is fully out of the political picture. “With the current political climate, when would it be safe to come back with my child?” she asked. “I’m not going to push it before this administration is completely finished, and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.”

For now, Rosie is watching from abroad—but she’s still making her voice heard loud and clear.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Rosie O’Donnell Calls Out Oprah for Attending Jeff Bezos’ Wedding was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com