RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Welcomes Third Baby with Husband Aaron Ross

Source: Mindy Small

Sanya Richards-Ross has a brand new reason to smile—her family just got even bigger! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, former NFL player Aaron Ross, recently welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

The 40-year-old reality star and Olympic gold medalist shared the exciting news on Instagram Stories on July 1, posting a sweet hospital video with her oldest son, Aaron Jr., cuddled beside her. In her arms was the family’s newest arrival, with the words “He’s here!!!” over the baby’s face. She also tagged her husband in the post and included a joyful “I’m so happy” graphic, capturing the energy of the moment.

This little one joins big brothers Aaron Jr., 7, and Asani, who’s nearly 19 months old. The couple has been very open about their journey to expanding their family, including Sanya’s heartbreaking miscarriage that aired on a 2023 episode of RHOA. At the time, Sanya shared that what began as a normal pregnancy sadly ended in a traumatic emergency where she required a blood transfusion after a severe miscarriage.

“I was rushed off in an ambulance to the hospital,” she recalled during the episode. “I lost so much blood that I had to get a blood transfusion. Especially not having Ross there, being by myself, it was really, really hard.”

Despite the pain of that experience, Sanya remained hopeful about growing her family—and that dream has now come true again.

Back in February, she and Aaron first revealed the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post during her Coming to America-themed birthday bash, where the couple also celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Wearing a glam gold and black gown with a sheer belly cutout, Sanya posed proudly with her bump while holding up three fingers, symbolizing baby number three.

“40 + 1 😳🤰🏾💙💕 I knew this birthday would be special but this was A LOT more than I could have imagined,” she wrote at the time. “@rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew… I’m about to be a Mommi of THREEEEEE AHHHHHHH!!!!”

Congratulations are pouring in from fans and castmates alike as the family of five settles into this exciting new chapter. The baby’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, but the love is already overflowing.

RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Welcomes Third Baby with Husband Aaron Ross was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com