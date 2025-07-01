Cardi B Declares Her Return With Bold ‘Am I The Drama?’ Trailer Ahead Of The Album

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Cardi B is officially back and ready to shake the table. The Grammy award-winning rapper just dropped the visual teaser for her long-awaited sophomore album Am I The Drama? Read more about Cardi’s upcoming release and watch inside.

The Bronx-bred superstar teased the announcement with a high-energy, stylish trailer that blends humor, grit, and a dose of her signature sass. In the video, she playfully leans into the album’s title, which is a nod to her unapologetic personality and fearless rise to fame. The teaser lit up social media, instantly sending her name trending and setting the tone for what’s sure to be another defining moment in her career.

Cardi is also offering exclusive signed box sets, cheekily described as “gifts from her magical left hand.” Available now for pre-order, the items are in limited supply, giving fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a piece of Cardi’s next chapter.

The upcoming album will feature 23 tracks, including the recently released single “Outside,” and promises to deliver Cardi’s signature blend of brash bars, raw emotion, and cultural commentary. While her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy marked a meteoric rise, Am I The Drama? is set to continue her legacy in hip-hop and pop culture.

The Am I The Drama? campaign reads like a calculated rollout that fuses music, fashion, identity, and narrative. With visuals that ooze confidence and exclusives that build hype, Cardi is creating a moment that fans can feel and collect. The scarcity of the signed merch only heightens anticipation and demand. The latest in her roll out shows her taking her talents to the 2025 Ladyland Festival, where she appears with her album’s inspiration. Scarlet Envy, the drag queen behind “Am I The Drama?,” joined Cardi on and offstage with several photo opps.

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

With every element dripping in intention—from the teaser’s punch to the personal packaging—Cardi is proving she’s not here to play it safe. She’s setting the stage for an era where she reclaims her narrative and delivers something bigger than music.

Am I The Drama? drops September 19th. The drama is coming, and Cardi B is ready to own every second of it.

Check out the trailer below:

