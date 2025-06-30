LeBron James, at the ripe age of 40, is still one of the best basketball players on the planet, and he’ll give a least one more season to the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James exercised a $52.6 million player option, ensuring he’ll play in the coming 2025-26 NBA season.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul shared the news of LeBron James picking up the player option with ESPN on Sunday (June 29). According to Paul, James is eyeing the hopes of a championship, a goal that is understandable for the four-time NBA champion.

The Lakers have their work cut out with them against a young league that just saw the Oklahoma City Thunder win it all against the Indiana Pacers, with other Western Conference teams such as the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves lurking about.

Speaking of the ‘Wolves, the Lakers lost to the team in the first round of this year’s playoffs, although James gave it his all in the series before suffering a sprained MCL. Luka Doncic joined the Lakers last season after big man Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for the guard. With James sticking with the team, which also drafted his son, Bronny James, last season, Paul says that he believes that James and the Lakers are in lockstep regarding their goals.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we’ve had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

ESPN added in its reporting that the Lakers are seeking another center via free agency.

—

Photo: Getty

LeBron James Exercises $52.6M Option With Lakers was originally published on hiphopwired.com