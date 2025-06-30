Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites ‘Girlfriends’ Cast In Pattern Commercial

Source: Courtesy / Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross is serving looks, laughs, and luscious curls in the first-ever brand commercial for her award-winning haircare line, Pattern Beauty. Read more and watch inside.

Debuting on June 27, 2025, the vibrant ad features a nostalgic and joy-filled reunion of Ross with her Girlfriends castmates—Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White—set in a lively, upbeat lounge where hair is the main event.

In the spot, Ross transforms into the “Chief CURLtender,” a hilarious, all-knowing hair mixologist who whips up custom product cocktails for curly, coily, and tight-textured patrons in need of some serious hydration and definition. From swoops and slick-backs to voluminous curls and coils, each patron—including her beloved Girlfriends—gets a personalized formula that fits their texture and vibe. Ross makes it clear: “Pattern has got you covered.”

The commercial, produced by ATTN: and De La Revolución / Prettybird and directed by the talented creative “child,” is a celebration of the rituals, textures, and energy that define the Black hair experience. For many fans, seeing the Girlfriends cast reunite for such a culturally intentional moment is a dream come true.

“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community—we layer gels, creams, and oils to create formulas that work best for our texture,” Ross said in a press release. “This spot celebrates those rituals and reminds us that joy lives in our shared hair moments.”

The director, child, who is also a member of the Pattern community, brought a distinct and personal touch to the project.

“I’m still pinching myself,” they said. “Working with Tracee and the Pattern team was truly a dream realized.”

Approaching its sixth year on the market, Pattern Beauty remains one of the few Black-founded and Black-owned brands that spans across wash, styling, heat, treatments, and tools. With its launch of this colorful, community-rooted commercial, Pattern is reaffirming its commitment to textured hair, creative self-expression, and Black beauty rituals.

Fans can catch the commercial across streaming platforms like Roku, Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+, with linear TV placements to follow. The message is loud and clear: whatever your texture, PATTERN is here to help you style it with pride.

Be sure to follow @patternbeauty and join the #YourTextureYourStyle movement.

Check out the ad below:

Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites ‘Girlfriends’ Cast In Pattern Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com