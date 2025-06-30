Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites ‘Girlfriends’ Cast In Pattern Ad
Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites ‘Girlfriends’ Cast In Pattern Commercial
Tracee Ellis Ross is serving looks, laughs, and luscious curls in the first-ever brand commercial for her award-winning haircare line, Pattern Beauty. Read more and watch inside.
Debuting on June 27, 2025, the vibrant ad features a nostalgic and joy-filled reunion of Ross with her Girlfriends castmates—Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White—set in a lively, upbeat lounge where hair is the main event.
In the spot, Ross transforms into the “Chief CURLtender,” a hilarious, all-knowing hair mixologist who whips up custom product cocktails for curly, coily, and tight-textured patrons in need of some serious hydration and definition. From swoops and slick-backs to voluminous curls and coils, each patron—including her beloved Girlfriends—gets a personalized formula that fits their texture and vibe. Ross makes it clear: “Pattern has got you covered.”
The commercial, produced by ATTN: and De La Revolución / Prettybird and directed by the talented creative “child,” is a celebration of the rituals, textures, and energy that define the Black hair experience. For many fans, seeing the Girlfriends cast reunite for such a culturally intentional moment is a dream come true.
“Hair cocktailing is a common practice in our community—we layer gels, creams, and oils to create formulas that work best for our texture,” Ross said in a press release. “This spot celebrates those rituals and reminds us that joy lives in our shared hair moments.”
The director, child, who is also a member of the Pattern community, brought a distinct and personal touch to the project.
“I’m still pinching myself,” they said. “Working with Tracee and the Pattern team was truly a dream realized.”
Approaching its sixth year on the market, Pattern Beauty remains one of the few Black-founded and Black-owned brands that spans across wash, styling, heat, treatments, and tools. With its launch of this colorful, community-rooted commercial, Pattern is reaffirming its commitment to textured hair, creative self-expression, and Black beauty rituals.
Fans can catch the commercial across streaming platforms like Roku, Hulu, Disney+, and Paramount+, with linear TV placements to follow. The message is loud and clear: whatever your texture, PATTERN is here to help you style it with pride.
Be sure to follow @patternbeauty and join the #YourTextureYourStyle movement.
Check out the ad below:
Tracee Ellis Ross Reunites ‘Girlfriends’ Cast In Pattern Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.com
-
Delta Sigma Theta Induct 8 Women: Queen Latifah, Fawn Weaver, and More
-
Kim Fields Discloses Why She Left 'Living Single': 'I Went Through A Stage Where I Completely Shut Down'
-
Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years
-
Zora Neale Hurston’s Final Home To Become Cultural Landmark In Fort Pierce
-
Celebrity Cancer Birthdays
-
-
-